"Still boycotting": Fans feel not having Female Protagonist in Persona 3 Reload is a step back for the franchise

A lack of a Female Protagonist in Persona 3 Reload has certainly angered fans worldwide. Introduced in Persona 3 Portable for the PSP, Kotone Shiomi, also known as “feMC,” was an optional main character for the Atlus RPG. She featured a different route from the normal main character, and many appreciated her design and simply having her as an option to romance male characters instead of just female ones. However, there’s one small problem with Atlus and SEGA’s remaster.

As this game is based more on the original PlayStation 2 Persona game, the Female Protagonist in Persona 3 Reload doesn’t exist. While she could be added later as DLC, the base game doesn’t include her, and many fans are frustrated:

"Still boycotting Persona 3 Reload til they add the female protag. I'm not even a little bit over it."

Fan backlash has begun for lack of Female Protagonist in Persona 3 Reload

Not everyone was upset about the initial reveal of feMC not appearing in P3R (Image via Steam)

While many are excited to play the pending remaster, a lack of the Female Protagonist in Persona 3 Reload has certainly upset a large portion of the fanbase. While some members of the community feel that feMC is just picked by a niche portion of the audience, there appear to be far more voices of anger than joy about the February 2, 2024 release.

Not everyone is willing to boycott the game, however. Many are still excited to play it, even though they feel it’s unfair or wrong to hold back the Female Protagonist in Persona 3 Reload. One person did admit on X that adding her would essentially be making two games, as the protagonists have different routes and experiences.

Some people wonder if she’ll be added as DLC, though. Fans already know The Answer will be DLC. The Answer is an epilogue for Persona 3. Also known as Episode Aegis, it is a continuation of the base game’s story. There's a chance that the female protagonist in Persona 3 Reload will be added later, but right now, there’s no confirmation. Others, instead, are just waiting and hoping for the Nintendo Switch 2 and a hopeful "complete edition."

Unfortunately, it appears that the Female Protagonist will not be coming to the game in any form. But nothing can be 100% confirmed until Atlus reveals their DLC plans for the game going forward.

Fans will simply have to wait and see what comes of the DLC plans for the game. While the gameplay and experience were incredible, per our review, many fans are visibly upset about not having feMC.