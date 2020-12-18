StopDMCA takes over Twitter as Twitch streamers face off against Senator Thom Tillis

Twitch streamers have united in their reaction against Senator Thom Tillis, after the latter submitted a DMCA related proposal as part of an Omnibus bill that is expected to be passed by the Congress.

In a nutshell, Thom Tillis has proposed that DMCA violations on Twitch should come under the bracket of “felony offences.” This effectively means that streamers who violate the DMCA will be liable to possible jail time.

Obviously, the issue has been taken up by innumerable Twitch streamers and viewers, all of who have some issues with the proposal. On Twitter, hundreds of users rushed to express their disappointment against senator Thom Tillis.

Republican Senator @ThomTillis wants you to go to prison for copyright strikes.



For reference, here is who donated to his campaign. This is corrupt as hell. #stopDMCA pic.twitter.com/VYNKklDk2N — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) December 16, 2020

#StopDMCA trends on Twitter as hundreds of Twitch users rush to criticize Thom Tillis

Thom Tillis is a retired American politician who has been serving as the junior United States Senator for North Carolina since 2015. In the bill proposal that he has sent, he has suggested that repeated DMCA violations should be treated as a felony.

According to the proposal, a Twitch streamer with multiple DMCA violations should be sent to federal prison.

Gonna quote @MoistCr1TiKaL: "Thom Tillis being the human hemorrhoid that he is probably fishes for used needles out of the dumpster" "I checked out his donor list and he's actually a really cheap prostitute" — Liam Saint-Jack (@liam_sj_914) December 17, 2020

#stopdmca @ThomTillis Putting streamers in jail for copyright strikes would have major ramifications on the expenses that jails use, it would potentially add hundreds of people into the criminal system witch would have economic impacts on the budget and resources available — ZCH (@Zali_C_H) December 17, 2020

While the recent DMCA controversy already has Twitch viewers and streamers disappointed due to the way the platform has handled the situation, they appear to have found another figure that can bear the brunt of their anger.

#stopDMCA @ThomTillis wants to imprison people for playing music on streams and videos... 99% of all music I only know about because of streams and videos with it! You are completely delusional and do not have the vaguest clue what you're doing if you think this is a good idea! — SpoonTheMan (@SpoonTheManYT) December 17, 2020

It's time to stop with the barbaric punishments. @ThomTillis your proposal is archaic for the current civilisation. Jail time for playing music? It's completely fucked. #stopDMCA pic.twitter.com/AimTbOdMSG — wef_the_idiot (@wef_the) December 17, 2020

Effectively, in the email Thom Tillis sent to the United States Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, he pointed out the following problem with the present system.

“As we discuss in our attached responses, illegal streaming, while it may also implicate the rights of distribution and reproduction under the Copyright Act, primarily is an offense against the right of public performance. While criminal infringement of either the distribution or the reproduction rights can be prosecuted as a felony under current law, criminal infringement of public performance, even when done willfully and for a commercial advantage, is limited to a misdemeanor.”

#stopdmca @ThomTillis what the fuck is this archaic ass law you're trying to pass? What fucking pathetic bullshit, being bribed by the music industry to get people sent to prison and given felonies over copyrighted music? Fuck off. pic.twitter.com/wGNV1CkLB3 — Caffiend (@satanisatwink_) December 17, 2020

#stopDMCA @ThomTillis @SenThomTillis

This is straight up the equivalent of taking a random amount of people each day and arresting them and making them felons. Your literally taking something that people cant 100% control and making it a felony? Jesus Christ. — Somecrackhead22 (@somecrackhead22) December 17, 2020

Effectively, Tom Thillis believes that there is no quick way to stop streamers from using copyrighted music, as the offence is only considered a misdemeanour even when it is committed wilfully. Tom Thillis’ proposal will effectively criminalize the use of such music, thereby holding streamers liable to jail-time.

#stopDMCA Ah yes let's have the old man @ThomTillis make the laws for a community he isn't a part of that supports an industry that manipulates its artists already. Fucking machine learning A.I. could do a better job than these fucking boomers in Congress — Mr.Gamer (@AntiSexMagnet) December 17, 2020

Lol @ThomTillis you are such a clown, Jail time for DMCA? Like really mate? What is wrong with you? pic.twitter.com/tQn1mhKdE7 — Whi (@Whitedog121) December 17, 2020

As can be seen in the above posts, hundreds of people rushed to Twitter to express their disappointment and criticize Tom Thillis.