StopDMCA takes over Twitter as Twitch streamers face off against Senator Thom Tillis

Twitch streamers have united in their reaction against Senator Thom Tillis, after the latter submitted a DMCA related proposal as part of an Omnibus bill that is expected to be passed by the Congress.
In a nutshell, Thom Tillis has proposed that DMCA violations on Twitch should come under the bracket of “felony offences.” This effectively means that streamers who violate the DMCA will be liable to possible jail time.
Obviously, the issue has been taken up by innumerable Twitch streamers and viewers, all of who have some issues with the proposal. On Twitter, hundreds of users rushed to express their disappointment against senator Thom Tillis.
#StopDMCA trends on Twitter as hundreds of Twitch users rush to criticize Thom Tillis
Thom Tillis is a retired American politician who has been serving as the junior United States Senator for North Carolina since 2015. In the bill proposal that he has sent, he has suggested that repeated DMCA violations should be treated as a felony.
According to the proposal, a Twitch streamer with multiple DMCA violations should be sent to federal prison.
While the recent DMCA controversy already has Twitch viewers and streamers disappointed due to the way the platform has handled the situation, they appear to have found another figure that can bear the brunt of their anger.
Effectively, in the email Thom Tillis sent to the United States Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, he pointed out the following problem with the present system.
“As we discuss in our attached responses, illegal streaming, while it may also implicate the rights of distribution and reproduction under the Copyright Act, primarily is an offense against the right of public performance. While criminal infringement of either the distribution or the reproduction rights can be prosecuted as a felony under current law, criminal infringement of public performance, even when done willfully and for a commercial advantage, is limited to a misdemeanor.”
Effectively, Tom Thillis believes that there is no quick way to stop streamers from using copyrighted music, as the offence is only considered a misdemeanour even when it is committed wilfully. Tom Thillis’ proposal will effectively criminalize the use of such music, thereby holding streamers liable to jail-time.
As can be seen in the above posts, hundreds of people rushed to Twitter to express their disappointment and criticize Tom Thillis.