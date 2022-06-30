Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin teases 'Trials of the Dragon King' expansion

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was a completely new way to approach the classic franchise, and now a new expansion to the game has been revealed. 'Trials of the Dragon King' has been labeled an expansion instead of simply another DLC mission, implying that it will be filled with new content.

In the trailer, fans can see two of the major encounters that are coming to the game: The Warrior of Light and the King of the Dragons, Bahamut. The expansion will be released in July 2022 and will be a part of the game’s season pass.

Warning: The following piece contains spoilers for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s trailer reveals Bahamut and Warrior of Light

A fair amount of the world of Final Fantasy has not been covered by Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The game covered most of the important story bits of the original game, but not quite all of it. In particular, the trials of Bahamut were skipped.

In the original game, players would head to Bahamut and seek out the Rat Tail. This would be found in the Citadel of Trials/Castle of Ordeals, which featured a teleporter puzzle and a number of powerful enemies. The final battle of the Citadel may be familiar to Stranger of Paradise: The Dragon Zombie fans.

By bringing this back to the Dragon King, he would reward them with class upgrades. This is only one of three expansions coming to the game. 'Wanderer of the Rift' and 'Different Future' will be discussed at later dates.

While it is unclear what either of these expansions could feature, the developers of the game have teased players with some very exciting possibilities as they head towards the castle of the Dragon King to prove their worth.

In the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin trailer for 'Trials of the Dragon King,' several very interesting things happen. As the trailer opens, the Warriors of Light travel to Garland’s throne room in the Shrine of Chaos, which connects it to the end of Stranger of Paradise. In the end, Jack Garland waits patiently in the throne room until the Warriors of Light would appear.

In another portion of the trailer, Jack Garland and his party, perhaps earlier in the story, approach Bahamut, and Jack wants the dragon to remember the deal they had. The actual deal is unclear, but the trailer does show combat against Bahamut and against the Warrior of Light.

It is presently unknown if Jack Garland and his team have to fight all four Warriors of Light or if they just have to contend with the main hero, as he was the only one shown in combat during the trailer.

According to Square Enix, the expansion will feature new areas, stories, and challenges. There will also be new jobs, weapons, accessories, and a new category of equipment to unlock, so players will have more than enough power to take on the challenges that await them in the expansion.

The cost of the expansion was not revealed, but it will launch on July 20, 2022. More content will be available later for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, but this is the first of the expansions that players can look forward to playing.

