Stray multiplayer guide: How to play the cyberpunk cat game on splitscreen

Stray is seeing an influx of a number of intriguing mods that not only change how the cute furry protagonist looks and is dressed but also add various practical features to the game. In the case of the former, players can now play as CJ or Garfield in the game. For the latter, players have the option to introduce Dualshock buttons, replace button prompts with a translucent dot, and play the game as a splitscreen multiplayer.

Set up in a cyberpunk walled city populated by robots, Stray lets players explore the urban world from a cat's perspective. The feline protagonist is trying to get back to its family. Along the way, players will meet several humanoid robots with unique personalities.

Stray now has a splitscreen multiplayer option through mods

Although players have been sharing screenshots and anecdotes on social media with each other, BlueTwelve Studio's indie hit is exclusively a single-player experience. That changes with KangieDanie's mod found on the NexusMods website.

The Splitscreen mod that allows another player to join in local co-op (Image via KangieDanie/NexusMods)

Called the 'Splitscreen' mod, players can engage in local co-op in-game with a splitscreen interface. KangieDanie mentioned that it is an early mod, so there may be issues, and adding more than one player may not be handled well by the game. Also, only one player can see the HUD.

To install it, follow the steps mentioned by the modder:

Download the mod and the required config from the link.

Install the required config (SplitScreenRequiredConfig_P.pak) in " Stray/Hk_project\Content\Paks\~mods"

Download the latest UnrealModLoader: UnrealModLoader_V2.2.0a.zip. Extract it, doesn't matter where.

Navigate to Stray's Paks folder: "...\Stray\Hk_project\Content\Paks\".

Create a new folder called LogicMods (exactly like that).

Place the downloaded SplitScreenMod.pak into that LogicMods folder.

Launch UnrealModLoader.exe.

Launch Stray.

Once in the main menu, press F9 to add another player.

KangieDanie clarified that there might be issues with the mod because the game is not meant to be played splitscreen. Players can expect to run into bugs or crashes due to the mod being a work in progress, including visual glitches and being stuck during the level transition. The only caveat to the mod is that it is only available on PC.

Other popular mods available at the moment include one that turns the orange tabby into CJ, the iconic character from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. With another mod, players can also cosplay as Garfield across the playthrough. There are more that bring a plethora of changes to the cat's physical appearance, including glasses and hats.

BlueTwelve Studio's debut title has been met with a highly positive reception from critics and players alike, with praise focused on the protagonist, world design, score, and ambiance.

Rating it 9 out of 10, Sportskeeda's review of the same called it one of the most exciting titles to come out this year. The game's playspace is influenced by the historic Kowloon Walled City.

