Streamer Destroys PS5 Live on Stream

A PS5 bore the brunt live on stream in a fit of classic gamer rage by gaming streamer Flax. Viewers of the channel did not expect to see bits of Sony's latest console being slammed to the floor during a game of Madden.

The Twitch chat went bonkers when Flax broke his brand new PS5 on stream because he was losing Madden games.

Also read: Logan Paul reveals he spent a whopping $2,000,000 on Pokemon cards.

Watch as Flax destroys a PS5

Streamers Chenzo and Flax were playing a game of Madden 21 against each other. After getting repeatedly stomped, Flax had enough and decided to hold his PS5 accountable. He picked up the device and threw it on the floor, effectively destroying the console.

The match was halted due to obvious "connectivity issues." Chenzo and his chat got a hearty laugh from this incident, with many lamenting the loss of a brand new PS5.

Sony's Playstation 5 has recently been hit with numerous shortages. This time scalpers are not the problem.

Advertisement

“It is difficult for us to increase production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors and other components”- Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki

Since its launch in November 2020, the PS5 has been highly sought after by gamers worldwide. Pre-orders sold out within hours, and scalpers who got their hands on one began hawking them on eBay and other auction sites for thousands of dollars.

As of this article's writing, the PS5 is still hard to come by in most markets. Fans hoping to get their hands on one must have been devastated to witness an excellent piece of hardware getting destroyed in such a brutal fashion.

Also read: "I am become meme": Elon Musk posts Dogecoin tweets, fans respond with hilarious memes.