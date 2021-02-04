Logan Paul reveals he spent a whopping $2,000,000 on Pokemon cards

Logan Paul recently revealed the astronomical sum he spent on Pokemon cards in a recent YouTube video.

The American content creator turned boxer had hit 300,000 concurrent viewers on an earlier live stream where he unboxed multiple first generation Pokemon cards. And in a recent video, he told viewers just how much he paid to get his hands ion those card: $2 million.

Also read: "I could die": Lil Uzi shares picture of forehead bleeding after $24 million pink diamond experiment backfires

Logan Paul's $2,000,000 Pokemon card unboxing spree

Citing his success over the previous Pokemon unboxing video, Logan Paul started by recounting how well it went. Raising over $130,000 for mental illness and reaching over 11 million views, the success of the Pokemon card unboxing he pulled off is unquestionable. It would be a shame not to have a follow-up.

Going all in at a staggering $2 million, the YouTuber pulled out all the stops to go out and, in his words, 'I'm gonna buy every single first-generation box on the planet.'

Logan Paul has announced an auction for first-generation Pokemon card boxes

Advertisement

Logan Paul to hold another unboxinh

After a series of clips detailing the lengths Logan Paul had to go to amass his collection of Pokemon card boxes, the internet personality revealed that on February 27th, he would be unboxing one of those Pokemon card packs to celebrate Pokemon Day.

The franchise celebrates 25-plus years of commercial success, and Logan Paul seems to have taken it upon himself to celebrate adequately.

The remaining 36 Pokemon packs he has collected are available immediately, as of writing, for those willing to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their hands on the super rare items.

Also read: "Who knocked up your daughter?": Jake Paul trolls Floyd Mayweather with a poem