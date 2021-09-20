Streamer plays his Twitch Rivals match through an earthquake while on live stream

Recently, Twitch streamer “Reynaldjt” was forced to play through an actual earthquake during an online Twitch Rivals match.

On September 11, 2021, Twitch Rivals announced a $20k Guilty Gear: Strive tournament. The game is the sixth installment of the Guilty Gear series developed by Arc System Works.

Streamer Reynaldjt had started off strong in the match and was winning when he felt the earthquake.

Streamer Reynaldjt defeats his opponent during Twitch Rivals match despite an earthquake

Reynaldjt was in the middle of a match when his entire room started shaking due to the earthquake. The streamer was immediately aware of exactly what was happening, but managed to keep calm and defeat his opponent as well.

“Oh shit there is an earthquake? Oh f**k, there is an earthquake. Ohh shit!”

In a short clip released on his Twitter account, viewers can hear a woman in the background laughing as the streamer plays. While continuing with the game was obviously a challenge, Reynaldjt somehow managed to do so.

“Hold on, there is a f**ing earthquake. Oh my god! How am I going to play this? There is a f**kin earthquake. Ohh my god.”

The streamer continued with the game and took only around twenty seconds to defeat his opponent. Hence, not only did he not quit the game through the earthquake, Reynaldjt actually went on to win his round. The competition has now come to an end with Reynaldjt’s Team Japan winning the tournament comprehensively.

Twitch Rivals @TwitchRivals Here's the final results of Round Robin & prizes based on match wins in the Twitch Rivals: Guilty Gear™ -Strive- Team Showdown. Here's the final results of Round Robin & prizes based on match wins in the Twitch Rivals: Guilty Gear™ -Strive- Team Showdown. https://t.co/E1uuSrDIIM

Team Japan won more than $14k in prize money with Team USA coming in second to win around $5.7k. Reynaldjt was one of the best players of the competition and had a favorable record against 5 of the 8 players that he played against. The Twitch Rivals tournament has now come to a conclusion with the results being announced earlier today.

Reynaldjt had the best overall record and the three overall matchups that he lost all ended with a close 3-2 record in his opponents’ favor. Reynaldjt currently only has around 6.7k followers on Twitch. He also has a YouTube account but has till date managed only 463 subscribers on the platform. His incredible performance in the Twitch Rivals tournament will most likely result in a spike in his overall popularity.

