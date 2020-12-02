Street Boy Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire introduces several events and lucky draw-spin wheels every alternative month to help players redeem exciting and exclusive prizes.

These redeemed rewards include gun skins, characters, and cosmetic items like individual fashion items and bundles. Players can also buy various bundles from the in-game store section.

The Street Boy Bundle is one of the most popular and in-demand packs available at the Free Fire store section. This bundle was introduced a few weeks ago and is one of the most sought-after bundles because of its in-display animation of the costume set.

Everything to know about the Street Boy Bundle in Free Fire

The Street Boy Bundle in Free Fire costs 1499 diamonds and is available at the Free Fire store section. Although the bundle is heavy on the pocket, the cool streetwear with its in-game animation display is definitely worth the money.

Street Boy Bundle in Free Fire

The costume bundle includes a pair of shoes that projects a spinning halo of fire, spitting flames behind them, thus giving it an overall uber-stylish look.

Players can buy this bundle from the store, but they have to make sure they have enough diamond top-ups in their game profile.

How to purchase diamond top-ups?

Players can run Free Fire and wait for the default menu screen to appear.

They must then navigate to the diamond icon present at the top of the screen.

Diamond top-up purchase in Free Fire

Players must click it, and a new menu will appear displaying the top-up offers.

They can choose any of the offers displayed to purchase a certain number of diamonds.

How to get the Street Boy Bundle?

Players can follow these steps to purchase the Street Boy Bundle in Free Fire:

Run Free Fire and wait for the default menu screen to load.

Navigate to the Store option present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Click on it.

Now tap on the Bundle option present on the right-hand side of the screen.

A purchasing menu with several bundles will appear.

Image via Free Fire

Find the Street Boy Bundle, tap on it, and click on the Purchase option present at the bottom of the screen.

Image via Free Fire

A new pop-up will appear, asking players to confirm the purchase.

After confirming, the Bundle can be equipped successfully in-game.

