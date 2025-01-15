Street Fighter 6 Mai gameplay trailer breakdown: Special abilities and more explored

Street Fighter 6’s second guest character is SNK’s “Alluring Kunoichi” Mai Shiranui. We’ve known this for a while, but the real mystery was “how is she going to play?” The real question was, if she was going to be inspired by a specific SNK release or a variety of them modernized with SF6’s game engine. Thanks to this trailer, we now know she’s an enjoyable blend of several of her appearances.

Everyone’s favorite kunoichi is coming soon to Street Fighter 6, but if you want to know more about Mai’s moveset, we’re here to bring that to light. Capcom revealed several of her incredible moves, as well as all three of her Super Arts, so if you’re curious, let’s dive into what Mai can do in SF6.

What can Mai do in Street Fighter 6? Special moves and more explored

Mai’s gameplay looks to be incredibly fun in Street Fighter 6. Her normals look pretty powerful, and she has the ability to set up annoying combos, thanks to the power of her fans. That extra hit from Kachousen connecting will surely play a factor into her setting up some solid damage.

At least one of her command normals looked to be shown off, an upward kick that looks to be an incredibly useful anti-air. The trailer shows how easily Mai can command control of the neutral space in Street Fighter 6, such as throwing Kachousen and then immediately using the OD version of Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi to go into the air and strike while your opponent is dodging the projectile.

Below is a list of all of the currently known specials that Mai has access to in Street Fighter 6, courtesy of Capcom:

Special attacks

Kachousen : Mai throws her fan across the screen like a fireball. The normal version can be knocked out of the air or defeated with another projectile. However, if you hold the input down, they can’t be neutralized by strikes. If the fan hits your opponent, it will then pop up and fall down for another hit.

: Mai throws her fan across the screen like a fireball. The normal version can be knocked out of the air or defeated with another projectile. However, if you hold the input down, they can’t be neutralized by strikes. If the fan hits your opponent, it will then pop up and fall down for another hit. Ryuuenbu : Mai spins forward in a blaze of fire, to help with combos or control neutral.

: Mai spins forward in a blaze of fire, to help with combos or control neutral. Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi : Use a smooth cartwheel and fly toward opponents to smash them with an elbow. The OD version sends Mai into the air to follow up on the attack, or to hit opponents from below.

: Use a smooth cartwheel and fly toward opponents to smash them with an elbow. The OD version sends Mai into the air to follow up on the attack, or to hit opponents from below. Hishou Ryuuenjin: An upward, fiery, flying kick, it’s Mai’s “dragon punch” attack. It’s also a solid anti-air.

Super Arts

Kagerou no Mai : Level 1 Super Art - sets the nearby area on fire, which can be used as an anti-air as well, or a combo ender. It also gives her five Flame Stocks which give all Mai’s specials and Level 1 and 2 Super Arts special properties.

: Level 1 Super Art - sets the nearby area on fire, which can be used as an anti-air as well, or a combo ender. It also gives her five Flame Stocks which give all Mai’s specials and Level 1 and 2 Super Arts special properties. Chou Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi: Level 2 Super Art - A rushdown attack where she moves forward swiftly, and can avoid projectiles at the same time.

Level 2 Super Art - A rushdown attack where she moves forward swiftly, and can avoid projectiles at the same time. Shiranui Ryuu: Enbu Ada Zakura: Level 3 Super Art - Using her trademark fans, she delivers a series of powerful, deadly attacks.

The final part of the gameplay trailer for Mai in SF6 appears to show what her Flame Stocks can do. More fiery fans, additional strikes with her kick abilities, and even fiery clones during Kagerou no Mai to deal extra damage. It looks like if you can get those Flame Stocks, you can do some truly impressive damage, when this Season 2 character drops.

Mai Shiranui drops into Street Fighter 6 on February 5, 2024. She can be purchased individually via Fighter Coins, or if you have the Year 2 Character Pass/Ultimate pass, you’ll automatically gain access to her when she’s available.

