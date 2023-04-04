Street Fighter 6: PC system requirements, which edition to buy, and more

Street Fighter 6, the highly anticipated fighting game title from CAPCOM, is set to be released in just a few months. Fans are eagerly waiting for its arrival and have high expectations for the game. However, in order to fully enjoy the game on PC, players will need to have a decent computer that meets the system requirements. This article will provide a brief overview of the game's system requirements and different editions.

The bear, bird, and bee round out the diverse launch roster when



Zangief and Cammy return along with the exuberant newcomer Lily! The bear, bird, and bee round out the diverse launch roster when Street Fighter 6 hits the scene on June 2.

For players who prefer consoles, the PC requirements are irrelevant. Street Fighter 6 will be available on various consoles, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, ensuring that a significant portion of players will have access to the game.

Full details regarding system requirements and editions of Street Fighter 6

The PC system requirements for Street Fighter 6 are as follows:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5 7500, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: GTX 1060 (6 GB), Radeon RX 580 (4 GB)

Direct X: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: RTX 2070, Radeox RX 5700 XT

Direct X: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB

When it comes to the system requirements for Street Fighter 6, the graphics card may be the only potential barrier for some players. The CPU and Memory requirements are very low, and Windows 10 is the norm in the current day.

For all the Cammy lovers.

Overall, it is safe to say that Street Fighter 6 will run on a wide range of devices. CAPCOM is usually known for its great PC optimization, and considering that it is a fighting game, the resources required during an online match are going to be minimal.

In any case, it is now time to focus on the various editions of the game.

Base Edition

Full Game

Deluxe Edition

Full Game

Year 1 Character Pass

4 additional characters

4 additional characters colors: Outfit 1 Colors 3-10

Purchase Bonus: 4200 Drive Tickets

Ultimate Edition

Full Game

Year 1 Character Pass

4 additional characters

4 additional characters' colors: Outfit 1 Color 3-10

4 additional characters' costume: Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10)

4 additional characters' costume: Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10)

2 additional stages

Purchase Bonus: 7200 Drive tickets

For players looking to maximize their experience, the Deluxe Edition is recommended, as it offers additional gameplay features such as the Year 1 Character Pass and additional characters. The Ultimate edition is also good, but it mostly offers cosmetics and two additional stages.

However, the Year 1 character pass is a worthwhile investment for players looking to expand the roster. Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2, 2023, across the globe.

