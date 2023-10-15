Street Fighter Duel free codes (October 2023) and how to redeem

Street Fighter Duel is an idle RPG title developed by Crunchyroll Games and Capcom for Android and iOS devices. You create a squad of four fighters by recruiting them from the in-game gacha, unlock and upgrade their skills, and promote them. The in-game currency in this gacha, Gems, plays the most crucial role in the progression. They help you summon new characters, purchase upgrading materials, equipment, and more.
You can farm for them in-game or buy using real-world money. However, they are also available to obtain for free by redeeming codes. This article lists all active Street Fighter Duel codes that bestow free Gems in October 2023 and steps to redeem them.
All Street Fighter Duel codes for free Gems (October 2023)
Street Fighter Duel codes provide free Gems upon redemption. The developers fork them out on the title’s official social media handles. Since there are two servers, one handled by Crunchyroll Games and the other by A PLUS Japan, redeem codes are also different.
Below is the list of codes for each server of this mobile RPG title.
A PLUS Japan servers:
- ElenaDay - 200 gems
- YangDay - 200 gems
- YunDay - 200 gems
- HappyHalfAnni - 500 gems
- THawkDay - 200 gems
- RyuDay - 200 gems
Crunchyroll servers:
- ElenaDay - 200 gems
- YangDay - 200 gems
- YunDay - 200 gems
- HappyHalfAnni - 500 gems
- GuyDay - 200 gems
- EVO23LIVE - 500 gems
- RufusDay - gems
- THawkDay - 200 gems
You are advised to use the above developer offerings as soon as possible because they expire after a certain period. Moreover, players can use them only once to get freebies.
How to get Gems from Street Fighter Duel codes
You can redeem the free codes of this idle title via the in-game method. First, you must play through the tutorial stages, which require completing the first chapter. Then, follow the below-listed steps to redeem them:
- Launch the Street Fighter Duel on your Android and iOS devices.
- Tap the avatar icon at the top right corner of the main screen, opening the Player Settings.
- In the Basic Info tab, search for the Exchange Code button and click on it.
- The Exchange Code dialog box appears that says Please enter an exchange code.
- Enter the code from the above list consecutively into the box or copy/paste them.
- Hit Confirm to claim the freebies successfully.
You must enter the code in the same format provided by the developers. Failing to do so won’t grant you freebies. To avoid errors, copy and paste the code into the code redemption box.
Street Fighter Duel expired codes as of October 2023
Here are some of the codes for this mobile gacha title that have now expired:
- SFD88888
- SFD77777
- SFDMonHun
- STPatrickSFD
- IGNAwards2023
- SFDTop1
- SFDiscord
- RyuDay
- 4THOFJULY
- SFDiscord20K
- HimeSFD500
- STPatrick
- MonHunSFD
- Time2FRYYY
- AnimeAwards2023
- SFDTweets
- SFDiscord
- SFDLaunch
- SFD1987
- SFD6667
- BG74JLYP
- DGW4S7AN
- EGJ351MM
- XMAS2021
That concludes our Street Fighter Duel codes for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to redeem codes for more gacha games and stay updated on the gaming world.