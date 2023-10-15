Street Fighter Duel free codes (October 2023) and how to redeem

Street Fighter Duel is an idle RPG title developed by Crunchyroll Games and Capcom for Android and iOS devices. You create a squad of four fighters by recruiting them from the in-game gacha, unlock and upgrade their skills, and promote them. The in-game currency in this gacha, Gems, plays the most crucial role in the progression. They help you summon new characters, purchase upgrading materials, equipment, and more.

You can farm for them in-game or buy using real-world money. However, they are also available to obtain for free by redeeming codes. This article lists all active Street Fighter Duel codes that bestow free Gems in October 2023 and steps to redeem them.

All Street Fighter Duel codes for free Gems (October 2023)

Hit the Redemption Code button to enter the code redemption menu. (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

Street Fighter Duel codes provide free Gems upon redemption. The developers fork them out on the title’s official social media handles. Since there are two servers, one handled by Crunchyroll Games and the other by A PLUS Japan, redeem codes are also different.

Below is the list of codes for each server of this mobile RPG title.

A PLUS Japan servers:

ElenaDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems YangDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems YunDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems HappyHalfAnni - 500 gems

- 500 gems THawkDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems RyuDay - 200 gems

Crunchyroll servers:

ElenaDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems YangDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems YunDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems HappyHalfAnni - 500 gems

- 500 gems GuyDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems EVO23LIVE - 500 gems

- 500 gems RufusDay - gems

- gems THawkDay - 200 gems

You are advised to use the above developer offerings as soon as possible because they expire after a certain period. Moreover, players can use them only once to get freebies.

How to get Gems from Street Fighter Duel codes

Copy-paste or enter the code into the box and hit the Confirm button to claim freebies. (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

You can redeem the free codes of this idle title via the in-game method. First, you must play through the tutorial stages, which require completing the first chapter. Then, follow the below-listed steps to redeem them:

Launch the Street Fighter Duel on your Android and iOS devices.

Tap the avatar icon at the top right corner of the main screen, opening the Player Settings .

. In the Basic Info tab, search for the Exchange Code button and click on it.

tab, search for the button and click on it. The Exchange Code dialog box appears that says Please enter an exchange code .

dialog box appears that says . Enter the code from the above list consecutively into the box or copy/paste them.

Hit Confirm to claim the freebies successfully.

You must enter the code in the same format provided by the developers. Failing to do so won’t grant you freebies. To avoid errors, copy and paste the code into the code redemption box.

Street Fighter Duel expired codes as of October 2023

Here are some of the codes for this mobile gacha title that have now expired:

SFD88888

SFD77777

SFDMonHun

STPatrickSFD

IGNAwards2023

SFDTop1

SFDiscord

RyuDay

4THOFJULY

SFDiscord20K

HimeSFD500

STPatrick

MonHunSFD

Time2FRYYY

AnimeAwards2023

SFDTweets

SFDiscord

SFDLaunch

SFD1987

SFD6667

BG74JLYP

DGW4S7AN

EGJ351MM

XMAS2021

