Street Fighter Duel free codes and how to redeem (December 2023)

Street Fighter Duel codes bestow free in-game items you must otherwise grind for or purchase from the in-app store. The idle gameplay mechanics grant various in-game items, such as Cash, Fighter XP, Breakstone, Invitation Cards, and more. However, you must use Gems, a premium in-game currency, to obtain new fighters and rare equipment.

You can obtain Gems by grinding in various game modes or purchasing from the in-app store with real money. There also exists a way to get the premium in-game item for free, which is by redeeming the codes.

This article lists all active Street Fighter Duel codes granting free Gems in December 2023 and a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

All Street Fighter Duel codes for free Gems and more (December 2023)

Search the Exchange Code button to redeem codes in the Basic Info tab (Image via Crunchyroll)

Street Fighter Duel has two servers: A Plus Japan and Crunchyroll. You must type the codes exclusive to the one you are in to claim the freebies successfully.

Here are all the active codes for both servers:

Street Fighter Crunchyroll servers

DecapreDay: 200 Gems

PoisonDay - 200 gems

NinjaBday6 - 200 gems

DanDay25 - 200 gems

YogaBday22 - 200 gems

Rolentoday - gems

ANYC2023 - gems

BdayHakan - gems

05AbelDay - gems

SumoBday - 200 gems

DJday31 - 200 gems

FuerteDay - 200 gems

Street Fighter A PLUS JAPAN servers

PoisonDay - 200 gems

NinjaBday6 - 200 gems

DanDay25 - 200 gems

YogaBday22 - 200 gems

Rolentoday - gems

ANYC2023 - gems

BdayHakan - gems

05AbelDay - gems

SumoBday - 200 gems

DJday31 - 200 gems

FuerteDay - 200 gems

You must immediately redeem the above-listed developer offerings because they remain active only temporarily. Additionally, all players can use any particular code only once per account.

Method to redeem Street Fighter codes

Type the code in the box and hit the Confirm button to claim free Gems (Image via Crunchyroll)

You can redeem the Street Fighter codes via the in-game method. It is straightforward but might concern new players. Ensure you’ve activated the internet connection on your handheld. Then, follow the below-listed steps to get freebies from codes:

Open Street Fighter Duel on your device.

Select your server and log in with your account.

Tap your in-game icon at the top right corner of the main screen.

It opens the Player Settings window.

Search the Exchange Code button in the Basic Info tab.

A dialog box appears with a box stating Please enter an exchange code with Cancel and Confirm button.

Type the code into the box and hit the Confirm button to get all freebies.

Notably, the developer offerings are case-sensitive, and you must type the codes in the same format the developer provided. Players are advised to copy and paste the codes in this mobile RPG title to avoid any errors.

Expired Street Fighter Duel codes for December 2023

Listed below are some of the codes that have expired in this idle title as of December 2023:

ElenaDay

YangDay

YunDay

HappyHalfAnni

GuyDay

EVO23LIVE

RufusDay

THawkDay

RyuDay

4THOFJULY

SFDiscord20K

HimeSFD500

STPatrick

MonHunSFD

Time2FRYYY

AnimeAwards2023

SFDTweets

SFDiscord

SFDLaunch

SFD1987

SFD6667

BG74JLYP

DGW4S7AN

EGJ351MM

XMAS2021