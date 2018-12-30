Street Fighter V News: Capcom backs off of in-game ads

Greg Bush FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 30 Dec 2018, 06:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Capcom Pro Tour adverts are no longer in Street Fighter V

We reported earlier this week that Capcom had opted to rid themselves of the Season Pass this year for Street Fighter V. The company has made another interesting move this week, as they've apparently dropped the advertisements featured in the game.

The "sponsored content" was added to Street Fighter V earlier this month. Fans and players were definitely critical of this move, and it didn't help that the ads looked horrible. It was hard to imagine this idea going over well, even in theory, but adding logos onto Balrog's boxing gloves or a giant logo taking up most of Bison's chest was just gaudy.

Thankfully, it seems that these ads are no longer a part of SFV. As of today, Polygon has reported that the sponsored content can no longer be found in-game. Any ad-style costumes have been updated, removing any logos that were intruding on character designs.

Capcom has yet to make an official statement in regards to the removal, though many believe it stemmed from the frustration fans felt from being bombarded with advertisements at all times. During this initial trial, not only would ads appear on character models, but also in stages and during loading screens. And while you could turn them off completely, you would be severely hindered in your fight money rewards.

It's unknown whether or not we'll see them return, or if it will be a new advertiser next time. It's possible that Capcom is simply removing them while they work on reintroducing some better looking alternative costumes for them. Regardless, for now, Street Fighter V has been purged of those awful looking Capcom Pro Tour logos.

What are your thoughts on the in-game advertisements Capcom had introduced to SFV? Did it bother you? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

Advertisement