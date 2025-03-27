5 strongest 4-star-only teams in Genshin Impact, ranked

Since Genshin Impact was released, there have been many great 4-star characters like Bennett and Chevreuse, which make team-building a fun and creative experience. You can also build unique 4-star-only team compositions using these characters to clear most content in the RPG.

Some of these comps are quite strong and can be used to clear the Spiral Abyss with 36 stars. Although most 4-star characters can be used to clear domains, bosses, and events, specific teams like National stand out compared to the rest.

This article will rank some of the best 4-star-only teams in Genshin Impact in terms of their overall value in clearing content.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 strongest 4-star-only teams in Genshin Impact

5) Gaming melt team

Gaming melt team (Image via HoYoverse)

Gaming is a unique character in Genshin Impact whose kit is focused on plunging attacks. For a 4-star-only comp, a melt reaction team is his best option, as some good support characters can be used with him.

Gaming's best melt comp consists of Bennett, Rosaria, and Diona. Due to double Cryo off-field characters, you can consistently melt with Gaming to deal a lot of damage.

Moreover, Diona offers healing and shielding, whereas Bennett also heals and provides an attack buff. Additionally, with Diona's C6, Gaming can gain 200 EM, which can be helpful. Lastly, Rosaria provides more crit rate and activates Cryo resonance.

4) Electro-charged team

Electro-charged team (Image via HoYoverse)

A recently buffed elemental reaction is Electro-charged, and Ororon's release in Genshin Impact increased the options for these comps. Furthermore, with the addition of Lan Yan, the ceiling of reaction-based compositions like Electro-charged gained more value.

This specific team has Ororon, Fischl, Xingqiu, and Lan Yan. The latter has decent grouping with her Elemental Burst and provides a shield with her Elemental Skill. moreover, you don't have to worry about ER requirements in this comps, thanks to the Electro resonance.

3) Hyperbloom team

Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though the Dendro Main Character is a 5-star, he can be considered to be a 4-star unit since he is given for free. Hyperbloom reactions deal considerable damage, and most characters built to trigger this reaction don't require broken artifacts or weapons.

The team primarily consists of Dendro MC, Kuki Shinobu, Xingqiu, and a second Dendro character like Collei or an Anemo character like Sucrose. You should note that bringing another Dendro character would decrease the ER requirements for Dendro MC, whereas, with Sucrose, you gain access to more Crowd Control abilities.

2) Overload team

Overload team (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of Chevreuse, Overload compositions improved significantly, as she provides attack buffs and can shred enemies' Pyro and Electro RES. However, her kit has a condition that requires all party members to be either Pyro or Electro.

One of Chevreuse's best Overload teams in Genshin Impact consists of Bennett, Fischl, and Xiangling. This specific comp has a lot of DPS, which only increases as you unlock higher constellations of these characters. As both Bennett and Chevreuse can heal party members, you won't have to worry about being hit by enemy attacks too much when using this team.

1) National team

National team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is one of the oldest and strongest in Genshin Impact. It consists of Bennett, Xiangling, Sucrose, and Xingqiu. These characters have been present in the title since its release and are some of the best 4-stars.

The National comp has everything you need, from high DPS to good off-field characters and decent support utility. Sucrose further buffs the party members' elemental damage with her skills. Moreover, by unlocking constellations of characters like Xingqui and Xiangling, the damage ceiling of this team is further increased.

