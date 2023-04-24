5 strongest magical artifacts in video games

The world of video games is indeed a magical one as players are taken to a place where they can either be the hero or the bad guy. They come across beings and items that would aid them in saving the day. As for the latter, these may come in various forms. Many of these magical artifacts only serve for a sole purpose. There are some, though, that have been infused with immense power that, once obtained, can easily change the tides.

However, getting such an artifact is not that easy and players have to undergo numerous challenges to earn one. Here are just five of video game’s most powerful magical artifacts.

5 magical artifacts in video games that can help players unleash unspeakable evils

1) Auriel's Bow (The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim)

Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim has a lot of powerful magical artifacts and one that stands out is Auriel’s Bow. This mystical ranged weapon is believed to have been used by the elven god, Auri-El. It is located within Forgotten Vale’s Inner Sanctum after players complete the Touching the Sky mission.

Shooting the sun with the bow using Bloodcursed Elven Arrows would result in it getting blocked out until the next day, canceling out its negative effects towards vampires. Additionally, shooting the sun using Sunhallowed Elven Arrows would allow the celestial body to rain down rays of light at nearby baddies akin to Storm Call.

2) Majora's Mask (The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask)

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is deemed as probably the darkest installment of the famed franchise. It is a powerful artifact of old that was used by an ancient tribe for their rituals. However, the mask's power was too much to bear by the tribe and it was sealed away to avert a cataclysmic event.

In the game, the mask was worn by Skull Kid, whose mind was gradually influenced by it. The character is known to play harmless tricks on others, but with the Majora’s Mask, the mischievous kid now pranks and at the same time puts curses on whoever the character comes across.

3) Frostmourne (World of Warcraft)

The sword from World of Warcraft, known as Frostmourne, is also one of the strongest magical artifacts in video games. As the Lich King’s mourneblade, it is a two-handed longsword that has Shatter abilities and can trap the souls that it killed. The souls can later be reanimated and turned into an undead horde.

Needless to say, the weapon is cursed. Aside from the aforementioned attributes, it also has the ability to eat away every good within its wielder and turn them into heartless individuals.

4) Pandora’s Box (God of War)

The Pandora’s Box from God of War is another magical artifact in video games. This was first seen in the game series’ very first title in 2005 where Kratos used it to eliminate Ares, making the former the new God of War.

The magical artifact was forged by the God of Smithery, Hephaestus, by Zeus' order. It was made to contain the evils that were created by the Great Olympian War – Titanomachy. The box was kept secure by the Flames of Olympus since everyone who dared touch it would meet instant death. The key to get is via the child Hephaestus created from the Flames of Olympus – Pandora.

When it was opened during the time he was about to face off with Ares, Kratos – pretty much without a clue – released the evils that the box withheld for eons. All he knew was that it was the only weapon that could kill a god.

5) The Triforce (Legend of Zelda)

The Triforce in Legend of Zelda goes by various monikers - Absolute Power, Master Force, Power of the Chosen One, and the Ultimate Power. It is the most sacred artifact that was left by the three Goddesses and creators of Hyrule - namely Nayru, Farore, and Din.

Another Goddess, Hylia, was tasked with safeguarding both the Triforce and the world of Hyrule. However, by the time the goddess ceased to exist as such a being, the magical artifact came under Hyrule’s Royal Family.

Each piece of the the Triforce represents a different virtue: power, courage, and wisdom. The Triforce is so powerful that it maintains the balance within Hyrule. In line with this, whoever obtains it will have their wishes granted regardless of their intent. To that end, it must not fall in evil’s grasp.

