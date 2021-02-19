"Stupid sexy Vikings": Valheim Redditor "strip-teases" to make quick money, and fans are all for it

Valheim players have started strip-teasing in-game to earn money faster, and fans love the idea, especially in Viking-themed surroundings.

According to U/xStalkker's video on the R/Valheim subreddit, the player can be seen standing on an elevated platform. The platform also features a pole that the player can be seen facing.

(Image via u/xStalkker)

As the video continues, the platform's characters can be seen performing some dance. This was done by combining the execution of emotes and the ability to crouch. Another character can be seen next to the platform, watching the other player continue their dance.

The character standing next to the platform could be seen throwing money as the "show" continued. Following this, the character dancing on top of the platform began stripping off their clothes. It wasn't long before the character on top of the platform could be seen dancing in their underwear while still facing the pole.

Needless to say, the Valheim community had a bunch of hilarious reactions to the incident.

Community reacts to strip-teasing in Valheim.

As displayed by the redittor, the entire scenario was simply a meme-content created with a friend in Valheim. Since Valheim only allows up to 10 players on the same server, it is doubtful that players will benefit massively from in-game strip-clubs.

However, the video posted by u/xStalkker has certainly fulfilled its purpose of making people chuckle.

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

From making references about how hard raising a "Viking family" can get to calling the video the "best thing," the community couldn't get enough of the clip.

But the fact that players can create and enjoy scenarios like this in Valheim is something that the developers deserve full credit for.

Valheim has really been such a happy place for me.... what a strange, beautiful game. I spent days on building this little village. pic.twitter.com/Kpfnq2tdyF — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) February 18, 2021

Whether you're sailing the shimmering seas or delving deep into dim dungeons in search of treasure, Valheim is delightful to inhabit.



Our early access review: https://t.co/r0HExdlvTi pic.twitter.com/5zmE2qdEOe — IGN (@IGN) February 18, 2021

Given that it hasn't even been a month since Valheim was released as an early access title, it is obvious that players will soon finish the available quests and look to explore the Viking-themed universe.

Given the rate at which developers at Iron Gate studios have been working on getting the bugs and glitches out of Valheim, new content might be coming to the game very soon.