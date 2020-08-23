Free Fire has a variety of pets for players to choose from. These pets have unique abilities that help players on the battleground. There are currently two pet dogs in the battle royale game.

Here's a list of 15 stylish names for dogs in Free Fire as well as a step-by-step guide of how you can change the name of your pet in the game.

Stylish names for Free Fire dogs

#1 Tїgёя

#2 ᴀᴄᴇ

#3 𝐅𝐢𝐑𝟑 𝐏𝐔𝐏

#4 𝔻𝕦𝕜𝕖

#5 𝐿𝑒𝑜

#6 тιтαи

#7 𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙣

#8 αχєℓ

#9 яєχ

#10 вandιт

#11 Ａｐｏｌｌｏ

#12 ᕼᑌᑎ丅ᗴᖇ

#13 ᑕᕼᎥᗴᖴ

#14 zeυѕ

#15 ƤΔŇŦĦ€Ř

Players would have to use websites like fancytextguru or fancytexttool to incorporate unique fonts and symbols in their pet names as regular keyboards do not have such fonts.

How to change the name of a pet in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change the name of their pet in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘PETS’ tab present on the left side of the main menu.

Click on the pets tab present on the left side of the main menu

Step 2: The various pets in the game will appear. Select the pet whose name you want to change.

Step 3: Click on the name change icon present beside the name of the pet.

Step 4: A dialog box appears. Fill in the required name in the text field, and click on the button below it.

Step 5: The name of the pet will be changed.

Users must note that while changing the name of their pet for the first time is free, they would have to spend 200 diamonds if they want to change it again.