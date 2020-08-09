Pets have become a fundamental part of Free Fire over the last few months. There are over ten pets in the game, and every one of them boasts a unique skill, except Kitty and Mechanical Pup. These skills aid the players on the battlefield and help them get the Booyah!

Mr Waggor is the newest pet which has been announced but not yet added to the game.

One of the latest additions to the list of pets is Falco. Most of the players were able to claim this pet for free during an event that was held recently. Free Fire gives the players an option to rename their pets. We have compiled a list of stylish names that the players can keep for their pets.

Stylish names for Free Fire Falcon

Here are some of the fashionable names that the players can apply to their Falco:

#1 🇵🇭🇴🇪🇳🇮🇽

#2 ᴀǫᴜɪʟɪᴀ

#3 Ɽ₳₱łĐ

#4 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖟𝖊

Advertisement

#5 ℝ𝕒𝕡𝕥𝕠𝕣

#6 Ꮆㄥ卂乙乇

#7 FLДЯΞ

#8 𝓢𝓪𝓰𝓮

#9 Lɪɢʜᴛɴɪɴɢ

#10 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐭

The players would have to visit websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com and coolsymbol.com in order to customize names.

Also Read: How to get stylish names for your pet in Free Fire?

How to rename Falcon pet in Garena Free Fire

You can follow these steps to rename the pet:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the ‘Pet’ icon present on the left side of the screen.

Click on the pets icon on the main menu of Free Fire.

Step 2: List of pets appear, select ‘Falco.’

Step 3: Click on the rename icon present beside the name of the pet.

Press on the rename icon in order to change the name of the pet

Step 4: Enter the required name in the text field and press on the rename option.

Initially, the players can rename the pet for free. Later on, they would have to spend 200 diamonds to do so.