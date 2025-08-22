How to get the Stalker Teeth in Subnautica

The Stalker Teeth in Subnautica are a key crafting material used for making higher-end tools like the Stasis Rifle and Thermoblade. The catch is that they come from just one source: the Stalker, a territorial predator that spends most of its time patrolling the Kelp Forests.
Here's how you can farm the Stalker Teeth in Subnautica.
How to obtain the Stalker Teeth in Subnautica
Items required
Before heading out for Stalker Teeth in Subnautica, you’ll want some basic gear so you’re not scrambling for air or caught off guard:
- High-capacity O2 tank
- Seaglide
- Scanner
- Metal Salvage
- Propulsion Cannon
The Grav Trap and Beacon are optional, but highly recommended. The Grav Trap will make this whole process easier, and the Beacon, which can be crafted from copper and titanium using the Fabricator ensures you don’t lose your farming spot later.
Finding the best spots for Stalker Teeth
As mentioned, the Kelp Forest is is where Stalkers stay and hoard metal salvage. They're constantly picking up salvage and dragging it back to their nests. That's where you have the highest chance of getting teeth.
Once you get close, be careful, as Stalkers are protective of their nests. Metal salvage can be used as a distraction by dropping it on the ground. Once they're busy with the salvage, you have time to check the nest for teeth.
Farming teeth the easy way with a Grav Trap
The Grav Trap trick makes this process way less chaotic:
- Collect a bunch of Metal Salvage (mostly found around wrecks; it’s also just lying around the shallows).
- Place the Grav Trap in an area with several Stalkers.
- Drop the salvage near the trap. The Grav Trap will pull the pieces together, and the Stalkers will start fighting over them.
- Watch closely as when they bite into the salvage, there’s a chance their teeth will pop out. You’ll know it worked because it makes a distinct chime-like sound.
Listen for that sound while scanning the area. Collect every tooth that falls and keep feeding them more salvage to keep the cycle running. Once you’ve got a productive spot going, mark it with a Beacon so you can come back later and repeat the farm without wasting time finding another Stalker nest.
That's all for getting the Stalker Teeth in Subnautica. For more game-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.
