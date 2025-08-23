Where to find Nickel Ore in Subnautica

Finding Nickel Ore in Subnautica is hard, as this material is tucked away in the deeper, more dangerous biomes. But if you know where to go and what gear to bring, you can get a steady supply without putting yourself at too much risk in the game.

With that said, here is how you can find Nickel Ore in Subnautica.

How to get Nickel Ore in Subnautica

Obtaining the Nickel Ore from the giant skeleton is a bit of a challenging task (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

Items required

Nickel Ore in Subnautical sits far below the surface, so diving down unprepared isn’t an option. At the very least, you should bring:

Prawn Suit or a Seamoth with Depth Module Mk III

High Capacity O2 Tank (or better)

Fins

Repair Tool (for your vehicle and emergencies)

Food, Water, and First Aid Kits (never head deep without these)

This setup will keep you alive long enough to actually explore and collect what you came for.

Starting point

Your journey begins near the Safe Shallows, not far from the Kelp biome. The coordinates to line up with are (-74, 2, -163), marked by two large coral tubes poking out of the surface. Hop into your Seamoth and head between North-West and North; basically, the middle point between those two headings.

Once you hit the edge, start descending straight through the Blood Kelp until you reach the deep caverns. The key spot is around coordinates (-578, -433, 1257). As you move deeper, it helps to stick to the left side of the cavern. Along the way, you’ll notice Crystalline Sulfur deposits, which are handy for crafting later.

One thing to watch out for here is the green acid smoke. It slowly eats away at your Seamoth’s health. If your sub is already a little banged up, take a moment to repair it before pressing further down.

The real target is down around 900 meters deep. This is where Nickel Ore starts showing up. Look closely around:

Blue Pools - Nickel tends to sit inside or right above these glowing pools.

- Nickel tends to sit inside or right above these glowing pools. Cavern Edges - Scan every corner, ledge, and outcrop carefully; the ore blends in at first but becomes easier to spot once you’ve seen it once.

With patience, you’ll end up with a decent stash in no time.

Also read: How to get the Stalker Teeth in Subnautica

Why this spot works best

Sure, there are other places to collect Nickel Ore in Subnautica, like the giant skeleton site near a Ghost Leviathan in the Lost River. But that area is much riskier; you’re always one mistake away from losing your vehicle and everything you’ve collected.

The route above, by comparison, is safe and straightforward. No Leviathans lurking nearby, no massive threats waiting in the dark. Just a bit of hazard management with acid clouds and depth pressure in Subnautica.

