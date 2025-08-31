Where to find Silver Ore in Subnautica

Subnautica features various minerals to farm for crafting purposes, including Silver Ore. This uncommon ingredient forms the basis of many complex electronic devices and components in the immersive underwater survival crafting game, meaning players should have a few on them at all times. That said, Silver Ore can be tricky to track down, as there are no dedicated sources to farm them, especially early on.

This guide details all there is to know about Silver Ore in Subnautica. Read on to get the full details.

How to get Silver Ore in Subnautica

Break open these nodes for rare minerals like Silver Ore (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

The easiest way to get Silver Ore is by breaking Sandstone Outcrops. These are harvestable rocky nodes attached to the surfaces and have a chance of dropping one of the following minerals:

Gold: 25%

Silver Ore: 37.5%

Lead: 37.5%

While it is up to chance what players will get from these nodes, there are quite a lot of them across most biomes, with varying degrees of abundance. They are somewhat rare in the starter Safe Shallows, so we recommend moving out and searching for them in the deeper regions past the Kelp Forests, like the Mushroom Forests with large mushroom trees, or Grassy Plateaus with red grassy fields.

The best way to search for them is by building a base nearby with a Scanner Room, and then searching for Sandstone Outcrops. Be sure to have a Scanner Room HUD Chip installed on the player character via the PDA. This will mark all scanned locations within 500 meters of the Scanner Room on the player's screen, making it very easy to track them down.

The Kelp Forest entryway to the Northern Mushroom Forest is littered with Sandstone Outcrops that can grant Silver Ores (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

The Scanner Room can be crafted via the Habitat Builder after scanning three Scanner Room fragments, found across several biomes, including Grassy Plateaus, Blood Kelp Trenches, Bulb Zone, and Grand Reef. The Scanner Room HUD Chip can be crafted using the Scanner Room Fabricator in exchange for the following ingredients:

Computer Chip (x1)

Magnetite (x1)

In the long run, the most efficient way to harvest Silver Ore will be via its respective deposits. Mineral deposits in Subnautica are large outcrops of minerals that can be found in many biomes. Silver Ore deposits can be mainly found in the Lost River and Dunes biomes. However, exercise caution, as these are fairly challenging areas to navigate, located at moderately deep sea levels and boasting many dangerous fauna, like Leviathans and Crabsquids.

Once obtained, Silver Ore can be used to create a variety of devices, including Wiring Kits, High Capacity O2 Tanks, and Medical Kit Fabricators.

Subnautica is on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms.

