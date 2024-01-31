Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has a major game-breaking bug on PC

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has had a rather rough early access launch, with the game's servers being taken down offline within mere hours of its release. However, even after the servers are online with early access being playable for console users, the game now exhibits a rather peculiar and game-breaking issue on PC.

I recently got my hands on the PC version of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and was naturally quite excited to play it. While I did get to play for roughly three hours, my playthrough was eventually halted by a rather odd bug that did not allow me to launch the game after quitting it.

Taking a trip through the Steam forums and Reddit, I eventually realized this issue wasn't exclusive to me, as most PC players were also facing the same issue, regardless of their system configurations.

Here's a detailed look at the game-breaking bug in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and how you can fix it.

What are the possible reasons behind the game-breaking bug in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's PC version?

From my understanding of the issue, it seems to be tied to how it caches and stores shaders, which is an essential requirement for a game to run and work properly. Rocksteady Studio's Suicide Squad game has a lengthy shader pre-loading step, which happens when you boot the title for the first time or update your GPU drivers.

On my PC with a Ryzen 5 5600 and the game being installed on an NVMe drive, it took roughly five minutes for the shader compilation step to finish, which is quite good for an open-world game. Shader precompilation is essentially a necessary step in any DirectX12-powered title, which negates the possibilities of shader-related stutters.

The game ran quite well when I first launched it, with few traversal stutters and framerate drops. I was quite impressed by the optimization of the game, especially considering Rocksteady's rather rough history with PC ports (looking at you Batman Arkham Knight). However, my enthusiasm regarding the game was short-lived.

Trying to launch Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League for a second time after quitting to desktop left me hanging on to the game's splash screen for more than 15 minutes, with memory usage reaching nearly 60% and CPU usage being at around 12%. I tried relaunching the game, verifying game files, and even re-installing it, to no avail.

How to potentially fix the "game not launching" issue in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League PC?

Fortunately, while rummaging around in the Steam forums, I came up on a few posts that discussed the same issue that I was facing. In one of those, a player mentioned resetting the shader cache fixed the issue for them. Naturally, I had to try it out for myself. Lo and behold, the shader cache resetting trick actually works, at least as a temporary fix.

Here's how you can fix the "game not launching" issue in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, albeit temporarily:

Head to your system directory, i.e., C:\ drive .

. Enable Show Hidden files and folders and navigate to C:\Users\[your username]\AppData\Local\Suicide Squad - Kill the Justice League\Saved\ .

and navigate to . You will find a single folder here titled Config . Delete it, and restart Steam.

. Delete it, and restart Steam. Launch the game, and it should work as normal.

Do note that removing the "Config" folder will force shader compilation again, and you will need to repeat this step every time you want to launch the game. While at its core, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is an enjoyable game, these major issues during the early access period don't seem to leave a good first impression on most players.