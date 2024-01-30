Is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League a sequel to Batman Arkham Knight?

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, being a sequel to Batman Arkham Knight, is something developer Rocksteady only alluded to in the passing during interviews. However, considering the change in setting from the dark and monotone Gotham City to the bright and colorful Metropolis, the new game feels disconnected from the Arkham Trilogy.

Rocksteady's latest title also has seen a major genre shift from action-adventure to a live-service looter-shooter, akin to games like Destiny 2, Warframe, and Marvel's Avengers. However, the game still retains the same storytelling charm and character chemistry that's seen in the Batman Arkham games.

As such, it isn't unnatural for players to come to their own conclusions regarding the lineage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and its connections to Rocksteady's previous titles.

That said, here's a definitive look at whether Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a sequel to Batman Arkham Knight.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Batman Arkham Knight.

Is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League part of the Arkhamverse?

According to Rocksteady's official statement on the FAQ page of the game's website, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is an "original narrative-driven experience that picks up the story five years after the events of Batman Arkham Knight." Players will also find multiple references to the previous Arkham games in Suicide Squad as they progress through the story.

Now, the biggest question this raises is how Batman survived the Knightfall Protocol after the end of Arkham Knight and joined up with the Justice League in the five years between that game and the upcoming game. Unfortunately, there's no definitive answer to that, at least as of yet.

Those who have completed Batman Arkham Knight will remember seeing the true ending where Batman, after having his identity revealed to the entire Gotham City by Scarecrow, initiates the Knightfall Protocol. This essentially triggers a massive explosion at the Wayne mansion, seemingly killing Bruce and Alfred.

As such, the same Batman aka Bruce Wayne, being alive, albeit under the influence of Brainiac, does feel quite jarring, especially without any prior context. Fortunately, much of this plot-related confusion should be remedied by the upcoming prequel comic, Suicide Squad Kill the Arkham Asylum, which explores the events between Arkham Knight and the latest Rocksteady title.

FAQs on Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Who are the playable characters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

In Rocksteady's latest looter-shooter title, you can play as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. The game can be played either solo or in co-op with a squad of four players.

Is Batman playable in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

No, Batman is not playable in the game; instead, the Caped Crusader is one of the main adversaries in the main campaign.

When is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League releasing?

The game is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

When does Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League early access go live?

Early access for Deluxe Edition owners is now live on all platforms. However, the servers are currently offline due to maintenance and a progression-related bug.

