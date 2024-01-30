Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch drops, how to get them, bonus rewards and more explored

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch drops are on the way soon, letting hardcore fans get their hands on some neat cosmetic goodies. With the game's early access period live right now, the publisher has allowed excited fans to add a new set of shiny skins to their collection (if they have a Twitch account).

As such, let us look at all rewards offered through this Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch drops campaign. Furthermore, we will also take a look at how long this campaign will last and how you can participate in this event.

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Twitch drops explored

All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch drops (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

The Twitch campaign began on January 30, 2024, and will end on March 4, 2024. While this looks like ample time to grab the skins, the rewards will cycle between skins for each of the heroes as the days go on. Here are all the cosmetics offered throughout the campaign period. You should be sure to grab them on time:

January 30 to February 7: Harley Quinn Cyber Crime Outfit, Harley Quinn Weapon Doll, Harley Quinn Weapon Trinket

Harley Quinn Cyber Crime Outfit, Harley Quinn Weapon Doll, Harley Quinn Weapon Trinket February 8 to February 16: King Shark Cyber Crime Outfit, King Shark Weapon Doll, King Shark Weapon Trinket

King Shark Cyber Crime Outfit, King Shark Weapon Doll, King Shark Weapon Trinket February 17 to February 25: Deadshot Cyber Crime Outfit, Deadshot Weapon Doll, Deadshot Weapon Trinket

Deadshot Cyber Crime Outfit, Deadshot Weapon Doll, Deadshot Weapon Trinket February 16 to March 4: Captain Boomerang Cyber Crime Outfit, Captain Boomerang Weapon Doll, Captain Boomerang Weapon Trinket

How to get Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch drops

As mentioned before, you must have a Twitch account to partake in this campaign. Once that is done, the next steps are easy to follow:

First, you should head to the Warner Bros Games official site and create an account.

Next, you must sign into your Twitch account

Head over to the Connections page and connect your WB Games account to Twitch. This is under the Profile Icon > Settings > Connections.

Next, watch a streamer that is streaming Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and has Drops enabled for their stream. The latter can be determined by a callout under the stream Chat. Alternately, it will be mentioned in the video title too.

Watching the stream for the designated time allows you to obtain each cosmetic under the set.

Login to Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League to claim the rewards

In the case of the ongoing Harley Quinn rewards for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch drops, it is as follows:

Watching for 30 minutes total grants the HQ Weapon Trinket

Watching for one hour total grants the HQ Weapon Doll

Watching for one hour and 30 minutes total grants the HQ Cyber Criem outfit

You can track your rewards progress under Inventory in the Drops & Rewards section. Earning these rewards will make them available for use in the game shortly after. Note that since Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is an online-only game, you must have an active internet connection to log in.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League launches on February 2, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The early access period is live right now, but you still have time to check out Suicide Squad pre-order bonuses.