The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actors cover a wide range of roles in the game’s depiction of DC’s underdogs. The rag-tag team of villains is up against a corrupted Justice League, aiming to free Earth from Brainiac’s invasion in a do-or-die mission. Other than the four Suicide Squad protagonists, the game also features members of the Justice League and some additional supervillains who aid you in your journey.

A breakdown of each character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, along with their voice actors (including their previous works), can be found below.

All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actors for the main cast and additional voices

1) Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Harleen Quinzel was a brilliant young psychiatrist before falling for the Joker and donning the Harley Quinn persona. Years after his death and the events of Arkham Knight, Harley is now a member of Task Force X, tasked with the impossible goal of killing the Justice League.

The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actor for this particular character is Tara Strong, who took over the role from Arleen Sorkin recently. Her previous works include Twilight Sparkle and Raven in My Little Pony and Teen Titans Go!, respectively.

2) Deadshot

Deadshot (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Deadshot is rumored to never miss his targets. This master assassin is one of four playable protagonists of the Suicide Squad and is proficient with every firearm. Deadshot was last seen during the events of Arkham City, where he was easily subdued by Batman.

He is voiced by Bumper Robinson, previously known for his work across multiple Marvel IPs such as Marvel Future Avengers (Falcon) and The Avengers” Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (War Machine).

3) Captain Boomerang

Captain Boomerang (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Known for his iconic use of boomerangs in combat, Captain Boomerang is a member of the Flash’s Rogues Gallery. He often goes toe-to-toe with the superhero, although he has been on a losing streak recently. He is the third member of the Suicide Squad and its comic relief.

The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actor for Captain Boomerang is Daniel Lapaine, who previously voiced Goathorn in Iron Nose: The Mysterious Knight.

4) King Shark

King Shark (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

The fourth and final member of the Suicide Squad, King Shark is an intelligent, humanoid Shark also known as Nanaue. He made his debut as a villain in the Superboy line of comics and has gone toe-to-toe with both the Flash and Batman.

He is voiced by Samoa Joe, a professional wrestler for the WWE. Samoa has also played Sweet Tooth in the Twisted Metal TV series.

5) Batman

Batman (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

The brains behind the Justice League, Batman needs no introduction. This particular iteration of the character is in direct continuity from the events of Arkham Knight, where his identity was exposed to the public. Now, as a member of the Justice League, Bruce Wayne aims to thwart crime at all costs before ultimately succumbing to Brainiac’s corruption.

He is voiced by the legendary Kevin Conroy, who is considered to be the de facto voice for the character. This was the final role that the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actor played before his untimely death last year.

6) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

As a member of the World’s Finest, Wonder Woman has always been a great ally to the League, aiding them in their efforts to thwart crime and make the world a better place. Curiously, she is the only member of the League who has yet to succumb to Brainac’s control and is desperately looking for a way to save her friends.

The voice actor for Wonder Woman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is Zehra Fazal, who played the role of Dr Subia in the Lucifer TV series prior.

7) The Flash

The Flash (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

The Flash is the fastest man alive and an integral member of the Justice League. Interestingly enough, he retains his snarky personality even after being corrupted by Brianiac - taunting the Suicide Squad throughout the course of the game.

The voice actor for The Flash in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is Scott Porter. Scott played the role of Rex Racer in the 2008 Speed Racer movie, in addition to voicing various other characters across movies, games, and TV series.

8) Amanda Waller

Amanda Waller (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

The creator of Task Force X, Amanda Waller, is the group's leader, set firm in her resolve to kill the Justice League and eradicate Brianiac once and for all. To this extent, she uses manipulative strategies and has placed bombs in the heads of each member to keep them from going rogue.

The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actor for Amanda Waler is Debra Wilson. She has voiced and played the role of Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, along with reprising the role of Amanda Waller in Batman: The Enemy Within.

Other Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actors are listed below:

Poison Ivy : Darcy Rose Byrnes

: Darcy Rose Byrnes The Riddler : Wally Wingert

: Wally Wingert Lex Luthor : David Bateson

: David Bateson Gizmo: Rick Pasqualone

