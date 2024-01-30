How does Batman die in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

One of the burning questions that many fans have is regarding the death of Batman in Rocksteady Studio's latest title, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. While the game's name clearly states the main objective players must work towards as the Suicide Squad (Task Force X), it can still be quite jarring for fans to fight against the Justice League.

It is known that the Justice League in Rocksteady's latest looter-shooter title is being mind-controlled by Brainiac. However, that doesn't make it any easier to know that you essentially have to go up in arms and kill some of the most beloved heroes in the DC universe, including the likes of Flash, Superman, and even Batman.

With the game being out in early access, the fate of the Justice League has finally been unraveled, including that of Batman. Here's a look at how the Suicide Squad managed to beat the world's greatest detective and the Dark Knight, Batman, in Rocksteady's Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Note: This article contains major story spoilers for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Batman's death in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League explored

The legacy Rocskteady has built surrounding Batman with their Arkham Trilogy and knowing that Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is set within the same timeline makes going up against the Dark Knight even more jarring. Add the fact that this is the last time we hear Kevin Conroy as Batman, and you have one of the saddest deaths in the game.

You first get a taste of Batman's abilities during the opening section of the game, which feels eerily similar to the playable Joker section at the end of Batman Arkham Knight. However, the real boss fight against Batman starts after the Suicide Squad defeats the Flash and makes their way back to the heart of Metropolis.

While the boss fight against the Caped Crusader lets you take control of any of the four members of the Suicide Squad, the killing blow to Batman is dealt by none other than Harley Quinn (anticlimactic, I know). This is a tough pill to swallow, especially considering this is the same Batman from the Arkham games.

Harley was never a powerless or puny character in the Arkham Trilogy. However, to think she and the Suicide Squad are able to take down the man who single-handedly restored peace in Gotham while simultaneously going against hordes of goons and supervillains far more powerful than Task Force X is too far of a stretch.

While Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League does give us a glimpse at the more vicious side of the Caped Crusader, it failed to give the Arkhamverse Batman a proper send-off.

The game is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Early access for Deluxe Edition owners is now live on all platforms; however, the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League servers are currently offline due to maintenance and a progression-related bug.