Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League playtest - How to sign up, release date, and more

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League recently got a brand new trailer that also revealed the game's final release date. Alongside the new trailer for the title and the official release date reveal, Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Games also announced a closed beta (playtest), which aims to give players a taste of the multiplayer aspect ahead of the game's release.

Although Rocksteady is best known for its single-player Batman Arkham games, the latest title is going to be the studio's very first attempt at the online-only co-op shooter genre. While the game can be played solo as a traditional single-player action game, the marketing for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does allude to co-op being the main focus.

The upcoming playtest is a perfect way for players to get a first-hand experience of the game's moment-to-moment gameplay, as well as co-op elements. Here's everything you need to know about it, including details on how to sign up, release dates, platforms, and more.

How to sign up for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League playtest?

To sign up for the playtest, head to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's official website. You will need to make a WB Games account in order to register for the playtest.

Additionally, given the game is a current-gen console exclusive, the playtest is only available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Here's how you can sign up for the playtest for Rocksteady's upcoming co-op shooter, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League:

Head to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's official website by clicking on this link.

After arriving on the playtest registration page, you will be asked to verify your age.

Following the verification, you will need to sign in with an existing WB Games account or create a new one.

After signing in with your WB Games account, you will be asked a few questions related to your interest in co-op, looter-shooter, and action-adventure games.

Once you answer all the questions and mention your platforms of choice (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC), you will be registered for a chance to participate in the upcoming playtest.

It should be mentioned that, similar to most closed beta programs, a successful registration does not guarantee you receive the playtest code since closed beta tests are usually very limited. Once you register for the playtest, all you need to do is wait for an email from WB Games.

What is the release date for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League playtest?

At the time of writing this article, neither Rocksteady Studios nor WB Games has announced any official release date for the upcoming playtest; however, the playtest registration portal does hint at the closed beta test going live within the next week. Usually, most closed beta playtests are held roughly a month prior to the game's release.

For PC players who wish to participate in the upcoming playtest, make sure you meet the system requirements mentioned by Rocksteady. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League:

Minimum

OS: Win 10 (64 bit)

Win 10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.20 GHz

Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.20 GHz Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 65 GB available space

65 GB available space Additional Notes: RAM: 16 GB (2x8)

Recommended

OS: Win 10 (64 bit)

Win 10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 X3D

Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 X3D Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800-XT (16GB)

NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800-XT (16GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 65 GB available space

65 GB available space Additional Notes: RAM: 16 GB (2x8)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.