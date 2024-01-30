Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League seasons and post-launch content roadmap revealed

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League seasons and post-launch details are finally here. In their latest Suicide Squad Insider Episode 3 video on YouTube, developer Rocksteady unveiled what fans can expect from the anti-hero action game. Furthermore, they touched on what's in store for the game after its upcoming launch on consoles and PCs.

This concerns gameplay, content drops, and much more, with development leads suggesting the game will feature "one of the most player-friendly post-launch experiences" yet. Below is the complete rundown.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League seasons and post-launch content explored

New yet familiar surprises are set to arrive post-launch (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

So, what lies beyond the shelf-life of the game? More content, covered by Seasons. Each season will have two episodes. In addition to being themed around a new DC Comics villain, a new season will feature new gameplay elements to enjoy. Each content update will arrive in-game free of cost.

Content will not be locked behind a Battle Pass. As for the in-game store, it only includes cosmetic items for purchase. All of this also seems to be discreet from the base game, as players will be able to replay seasonal content long after a season is over. For example, from the footage, it is obvious that players can even expect to return to Arkham Asylum from past Batman Arkham games.

Returning to the main point, Season 1 drops in March 2024, a month after the game is in players' hands and fans have become comfortable with its elements and systems. The key behind pushing Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League seasons and post-launch content are the Elseworlds, thanks to interference from the main villain, Brainiac.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League seasons and post-launch additions include a playable Joker (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

These alternate timelines help Rocksteady create new worlds for players to explore and new content to experience. On that note, the first major inclusion for Season 1 will be a brand-new playable character: Joker. Coming from an Elseworld, this is not the same Joker from Arkhamverse; he has worked with the Suicide Squad from his world and now must adapt here, too.

Keeping in line with the fluid traversal and frantic combat of the game, Joker's key traversal mode will be a rocket-powered umbrella used to glide and grind across the map. But there will be more surprises in store. To quote Rocksteady Production Manager Jack Hackett, fans may even be surprised to see additions to the roster they never expected to see in a DC Comics video game.

In addition to characters, new missions, challenges, levels, and gear, more is on the horizon for fans who stick to the game thanks to Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League seasons and post-launch updates.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League launches on February 2, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S