Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League showcased the other side of paid early access

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's early access launch was nothing less than a disaster. From a multitude of performance-related issues to constant server disconnects, the early access release for players who essentially paid extra to play the game a few days before its official launch was not a great start for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Yes, early access does have its benefits, like letting players try out a game before they make up their minds about sticking with it and letting publications get early impressions or reviews out for the title, helping fans make an informed purchase decision. With AAA games constantly going up in price, early access does have its perks.

However, the positives of early access, especially in the AAA landscape, are far outweighed by the overwhelming negatives, and Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is the latest example of the other side of paid early access.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's early access release is a stark reminder of the negatives surrounding paid early access

The early access for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League was scheduled to go live on January 30, 2024. And while the game did unlock for most players on said date, the playability of the early access version was severely short-lived. Within just a couple of hours of the game going live on all platforms, Rocksteady Studios had to take the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League servers offline.

The reason behind the servers going offline was a game-breaking bug that resulted in the title auto-progressing to the end and placing players in the end-game content right after logging in for the very first time. While Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a live-service looter-shooter, it also features a meaty campaign.

Getting kicked into the end-game content right from the onset, without an option to restart the campaign, was surely something that players who opted for the paid early access did not appreciate. It also doesn't help that the game locks some of the best cosmetic unlocks behind the $99.99 Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition.

As such, even if you don't want to partake in the early access but want to grab the Classic Outfits, as well as the exclusive weapon skins, you will have to shell out nearly $100. And even after you do cave in and pay that big sum for a video game, having to deal with various technical issues at launch is admittedly quite infuriating.

There's a fun game here, but only when it works (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Paid early access used to have its perks, especially for content creators and players who were comfortable paying more to get their hands on a game before it saw a mainstream release. However, with almost every modern AAA title released broken in some way or the other, more often than not, paid early access feels like paying to be a beta tester.