Sultan Proslo vs TSG Ritik: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming have become a viable career option for many gamers worldwide. The immense popularity of Free Fire has resulted in the rise of several content creators.

Sultan Proslo and TSG Ritik run two of the most famous Free Fire YouTube channels. In this article, we take a look at their stats in the game and compare them.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has competed in 839 squad games and has remained unbeaten 290 times, which translates to a win ratio of 34.92%. He has notched 2103 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.83.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 101 matches and has 26 Booyahs, equating to a win percentage of 25.74%. With 309 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Lastly, the player has won 58 of 557 solo games, which comes to a win rate of 10.41%. He has accumulated a total of 1508 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has participated in 21 squad games in the current ranked season, retaining a win rate of 23.80%. He has 18 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 1.13.

The YouTuber has also played five duo games and has a single first-place finish. He has eliminated eight enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

The player has also appeared in 11 solo games and is yet to win a game in the mode. He has racked 17 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.55.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has appeared in a total of 9983 squad games and has won 2056 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 20.59%. With a K/D ratio of 3.03, he has secured 23997 frags.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2278 matches and has bettered his foes in 251 of them, having a win rate of 11.01%. He has 4332 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.14.

TSG Ritik has also played 845 solo games and has 53 first-place finishes, managing a win percentage of 6.27%. In the process, he has amassed 1635 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, TSG Ritik has played 165 games and has triumphed in 54 of them for a win ratio of 32.72%. He has killed 533 enemies in the mode for a K/D ratio of 4.80.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as TSG Ritik is yet to play a game in them. In the squad mode, TSG Ritik is relatively better.

