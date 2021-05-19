Summer Game Fest 2021 reveal trailer showcases Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach; leaves fans ecstatic

This June, players will be having a blast at the Summer Game Fest 2021, as it returns with some huge names and reveals. The show will kick off on June 10th with a musical performance by Weezer, and the entire event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

The worldwide event begins June 10th at 2 pm ET, with what's being called the Kick-Off Live event. The show will include more than a dozen "world premieres" and reveals, however, no information about the specifics have been released yet.

The official list of announced participants for the Summer Game Fest 2021 includes the following companies:

2K

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Enterainment

Battlestate Games

Blizzard Entertainment

Capcom

Devolver Digital

Dotemu

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Finji

Frontier

Gearbox Publishing

Hi-Rez Studios

Innersloth

Kock Media

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

PlayStation

Psyonix

Raw Fury

Riot Games

Saber Interactive

Sega

Steam

Square Enix

Tribeca Festival

Tencent Games

Warner Bros. Games

Ubisoft

Wizards of the Coast

Xbox

Judging by the line-up, it goes without a doubt that Summer Game Fest 2021 is going to be larger than ever this year. The reveal video, which was posted to social media a while ago, showcased many games such as Fortnite, Resident Evil Village, Apex Legends, and Far Cry 6 to name a few, however, a glimpse of one game within the video sent fans into a frenzy.

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach featured in the Summer Game Fest 2021 reveal video

A while ago, fans and long-time loyalists of the series were left awestruck, as they saw some footage of Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach in the reveal video for Summer Game Fest 2021.

@Popgoes6 security breach footage near the beginning, possible news happening at summer game fest? — mind365 (@Coltynhasnolife) May 19, 2021

The game has evolved from its humble beginnings and has now truly made it to the major leagues. With First-Person Perspectives and Ray-Tracing, Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach has become a hype train for fans around the world; and now, with the possibility of new gameplay footage or character reveals, fans have been left estatic.

Here are a few reactions from fans:

Yes

We better — Funtime Productions (@Not_RNG) May 19, 2021

Fnaf Security Breach. Heck yes. Hope it's a new trailer... — Tuophysis (@tuophysis) May 19, 2021

Steel wool is sneaky 😂 — diamondGigi (@Talika21917364) May 19, 2021

It's clear to see that fans were truly not expecting the game to be showcased at Summer Game Fest 2021, but sometimes, dreams do come due. The game is set to be released sometime towards the end of the year, during the festive season. However, no official date has been provided by the developers as of yet. Perhaps during the Summer Game Fest 2021, fans will finally get a release date for the game, fingers crossed.

Watch some RTX enabled footage here:

