Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - Release Date, Vanny Teaser, Upcoming characters, gameplay, and more

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is the second game in the popular horror series, after Five Nights at Freddy's - Help Wanted. It is a virtual reality game, which eventually saw a non-VR version released as well due to popularity.

The next title in the series seems to be set in a bright and vibrant, neon-lit entertainment complex called the Mega Pizza Plex. The complex looks filled to the brim, hosting a variety of attractions, and oddly enough the game will be first-person, with free-roaming gameplay.

Me going through mega pizza plex pic.twitter.com/cZKgtS3vvr — Cheoshi | Raffle Pinned (@Cheoshi2) March 1, 2021

The game was announced and showcased in 2020, during Sony's PlayStation State of Play event. The entire series has made its way into pop culture, and fans can't wait to get their hands on the game.

Everything we know so far about Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

Development

Developed by Steel Wool Studios, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach will be based on a first-person perspective, which is a breath of fresh air. Rather than having to control the narrative via a camera, players can now free-roam about the map.

🍕 Step into Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex and prepare to be terrified when Five Nights At Freddy's Security Breach screams onto PS5: https://t.co/MTbanA7SZe pic.twitter.com/YvdXVtlduZ — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) September 20, 2020

Unlike its predecessors, players will have to jump right into the actions, rather than stare at a monitor, micromanaging and memorizing routines of the possessed animatronics. As seen during 2020's Showcase, players will be able to explore numerous locations, like a scenic ball pit, play areas, and of course the spine-chilling employee-only corridors.

Advertisement

Release Date

While there is no concrete release date for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, there is the possibility of the game releasing something towards the end of the year, towards the festive season.

However, as stated before, with no official release date in hand as of now, the launch could even be before the end of 2021 or perhaps even next year.

Vanny Teaser

Vanny, also known as the Reluctant Follower, is a human who follows the orders of Glitchtrap, who is a digital virus and is the main antagonist of Five Nights at Freddy's VR. On 7 August, 2020, a teaser of Vanny was released to the public via Scott Games' website.

Tomorrow marks 8 months since Scott has updated https://t.co/ObLQXEN8s8



This is the longest period without an update since FNaF began in 2014. pic.twitter.com/BEmN1zISdO — John (@CawthonUpdates) April 6, 2021

More recently, the character was showcased in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, the gameplay trailer for the PS5.

Advertisement

Vanny teased in-game (Image via PlayStation, YouTube)

The latest trailer confirms that Vanny (the protagonist from Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted) will indeed in some way be coming to Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach.

Confirmed Characters

Here is the complete list of confirmed characters and their roles in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

Humans

Gregory - Child protagonist of the game

Vanny - The Reluctant Follower, who follows the orders of Glitchtrap. She is not seen directly, rather only heard.

Animatronics

Glamrock Freddy - One of the Glamrock Animatronics set to appear as presumably a supporting protagonist.

Glamrock Chica - One of the Glamrock Animatronics set to appear as presumably a supporting antagonist.

Montgomery Gator - One of the Glamrock Animatronics set to appear as presumably a supporting antagonist.

Roxanne Wolf - One of the Glamrock Animatronics set to appear as presumably a supporting antagonist.

Moondrop - Yet to be announced.

Sun Animatronic - Yet to be announced.

Service Robots - They work in various restaurants in Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex.

Advertisement

Note: Roles of the above-mentioned characters are subject to change.

Watch the gameplay trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach here: