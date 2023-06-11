Summoners War: Sky Arena 9th anniversary celebrations - Release dates, all rewards, and more

Turn-based MMORPG title Summoners War: Sky Arena has been celebrating its ninth anniversary for a few months. The commemorations have brought with it exclusive anniversary rewards to players, as well as in-game events and special missions. The events have been live since April 12, 2023, and will end on July 30, 2023.

Another round of anniversary celebration events is set to start from July 11, 2023, onwards.

The Summoners War franchise has come a long way, and they have launched multiple spin-off games now and even collaborated with the Assasin's Creed franchise.

For instance, Summoners War: Lost Centuria is a real-time strategy game, while Summoners War: Chronicles is an action RPG. Both games have been doing really well and have expanded the Summoners War universe's popularity to the next level.

The franchise recently surpassed over 190 million downloads, and with the ninth anniversary celebrations already running for a few weeks now, plenty of exclusive rewards are still up for grabs.

Here are all the in-game rewards you can collect during Summoners War: Sky Arena’s 9th anniversary celebrations

Overjoyed by the success of the Summoners War franchise, developer Com2uS unveiled several in-game rewards and events to commemorate Summoners War: Sky Arena's ninth anniversary. You can look forward to collecting many enticing rewards that will add excitement and value to your overall gameplay experience. Several new items have been added, and you can now access and utilize abilities like never before. Here are all the events and rewards that you can collect:

1) Special Scrolls Giveaway event

These include unique ninth anniversary items like the Transcendence Summon Scroll, Legendary Summon Scroll, and a special pack. All you have to do is log in to your account every day during the event period. This particular one runs up to July 30.

2) 9th Anniversary Eve Mission Event

Complete missions until the ninth anniversary of the global services to collect a ton of rewards. These special missions began on June 4 and concludes on June 18, 2023.

3) 9th Anniversary Nat 5 Selection Event

The ninth Anniversary Nat 5 Selection Event gives you nine options to summon the monster of your choice.

4) Rune craft event and more

You can now craft and upgrade Rune-equipped Monsters. Everything from the Ancient Coin / Ancient Crystal Sort Criteria to Exposed Brilliant Summoning Blessing has been updated. Furthermore, World Arena support monsters have been added.

So, join whatever remains of Summoners War: Sky Arena’s ninth anniversary celebrations, enjoy exclusive rewards, and prepare to embark on thrilling quests through the vast and immersive world of Summoners War.

Summoners War: Sky Arena is a turn-based MMORPG adventure available on Android, IOS, and iPad OS.

