Sunderfolk: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 10, 2025 07:52 GMT
Sunderfolk will be available for a variety of platforms (Image via Dreamhaven)
Sunderfolk will be available for a variety of platforms (Image via Dreamhaven)

Sunderfolk is an upcoming tactical RPG set to release worldwide on April 23, 2025. Developed by Secret Door and published by Dreamhaven, this game is built with couch co-op in mind, where four players can play at a time. Moreover, you can use your mobile phones as controllers. But what platforms will it be available on? Let's take a look.

Fortunately, the game will be releasing for all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and even the Nintendo Switch. However, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will not be able to play this game. Since the game does not require a beefy graphics card, you will be able to play it on handhelds like Steam Deck, Legion GO, and Asus ROG Ally as well.

That said, let's take a look at the game's system requirements for PC.

System requirements to play Sunderfolk on PC

You can use your phone as the controller while playing this game (Image via Dreamhaven)
You can use your phone as the controller while playing this game (Image via Dreamhaven)

As mentioned earlier, Sunderfolk is not a very demanding title. You will only need 8GB of RAM to run the game, though 16GB is recommended for the best possible experience. Coming to the graphics card, the bare minimum requirement is a GTX 750 Ti or a Radeon RX 570. To play at the best possible settings, you will need an RTX 2060 or a Radeon RX 5600 XT.

The exact system requirements are mentioned below:

Minimum System Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 x64 or higher
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD Ryzen 3 4100
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti [2 GB] or Radeon RX 570 [8 GB]
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 12 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Sunderfolk requires a free smartphone or tablet app to play.

Recommended System Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 x64 or higher
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 [6 GB] or Radeon RX 5600 XT [8 GB]
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 12 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Sunderfolk requires a free smartphone or tablet app to play.
For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
