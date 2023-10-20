Super Mario Bros. Wonder multiplayer guide: How to play with friends

Super Mario Bros. Wonder multiplayer is the first of its kind in the entire franchise. While there are a lot of advantages of playing online, there are certain disadvantages as well, which Nintendo has seemingly managed to bypass in this game. It's really interesting to see how the developer has incorporated the multiplayer aspect in what has traditionally been a singleplayer game.

When it comes to Super Mario Bros. Wonder's multiplayer feature, you can either choose to play with friends or with random strangers from other parts of the world. So how do you do it?

How to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder multiplayer with friends

You won't have access to the multiplayer feature when you first start off in the game. Once you've made it through the first section, and you've received your first badge, you will be able to access an open area. You will also have access to an interactive button known as Professor Connect in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

When you interact with this node, you will be given the option to go online. Once you do so, you will be presented with two further options. You will be allowed to either create a private room where you and your friends can join in and play together. Or you can join one of the several general Super Mario Bros. Wonder multiplayer rooms, and play with random strangers from around the world.

For both these multiplayer modes, you will not see the player directly. Instead, you will see their shadow. So the question of them blocking your path, or throwing you off into the void, does not exist at all. The only time when you will be able to see the other person's character is if you die and are turned into a ghost.

The other players on the course have the power to revive you. Not just that, they also have the option to share powerups with you, thereby making the overall Super Mario Bros. Wonder multiplayer experience a very pleasant one. Furthermore, you can also purchase and place standees throughout the course.

If you fall to your doom, you will be turned into a being that can float. While floating, if you manage to make your way to one of these standees, then you will be revived easily. In certain cases, you can ride on another player's back, someone who is present on the same course in Super Mario Bros. Wonder's multiplayer. It's really interesting to see how Nintendo has gone about this feature, making it something that everyone willl look forward to.