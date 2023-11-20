Super Mario RPG Remake: All Mario weapons and how to get them

Every RPG relies heavily on weapons to ensure success, and Super Mario RPG Remake is no exception. The turn-based game by ArtePiazza provides each character with a set of weapons they can use to win battles. Throughout the game, Mario has been given different weapons to use that will help him gain an advantage over his opponents.
Super Mario RPG Remake was one of the most anticipated games for the Nintendo community. In addition to attracting veterans, the latest release appeals to newcomers.
This article will cover every weapon that Mario can use in Super Mario RPG Remake.
Every Mario weapon in Super Mario RPG Remake and the procedure to unlock them
1) Hammer
Hammer can be acquired after defeating the Hammer Bros. They are located at the beginning of the game.
Perk
- Attack Damage (+10)
2) Koopa Shell
Complete the Midas River Challenge to receive the reward. Alternatively, purchase Koopa Shell from the Seaside Town shop for 20 coins.
Perk
- Attack Damage (+20)
3) Punch Glove
Punch Glove is available at Moleville shop for 20 coins.
Perk
- Attack Damage (+30)
4) Super Hammer
Super Hammer can be acquired from many shops in Sunken Ship and Marrymore regions for 70 coins.
Perk
- Attack Damage (+40)
5) Masher
The Masher is located in a chest of the Booster Tower Zone.
Perk
- Attack Damage (+50)
6) Troopa Shell
Troopa Shell is available in the Seaside Town shop for 90 coins.
Perk
- Attack Damage (+50)
7) Mega Glove
Mega Glove can be acquired at the Nimbus Island shop for 102 coins.
Perk
- Attack Damage (+60)
8) Ultra Hammer
Ultra Hammer is located in the chest of the Factory Zone.
Perk
- Attack Damage (+70)
9) Lazy Shell
Lazy Shell is located at the top of the clouds. It can be acquired by taking down Valentina and retrieving the dropped seed and fertilizer. Those items can be handed to the gardener of Rose Town.
The seed will grow into a beanstalk tree that can be climbed to receive the weapon.
Perk
- Attack Damage (+90)
10) Lucky Hammer
Lucky Hammer is purchasable at the Seaside Town shop for 123 coins.
Perk
- A perfectly timed hit rewards a lucky flower.
That concludes our list of the weapons that Mario can wield in Super Mario RPG Remake. The turn-based RPG is the reboot of the original title released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.