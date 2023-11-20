Super Mario RPG Remake: All Mario weapons and how to get them

Every RPG relies heavily on weapons to ensure success, and Super Mario RPG Remake is no exception. The turn-based game by ArtePiazza provides each character with a set of weapons they can use to win battles. Throughout the game, Mario has been given different weapons to use that will help him gain an advantage over his opponents.

Super Mario RPG Remake was one of the most anticipated games for the Nintendo community. In addition to attracting veterans, the latest release appeals to newcomers.

This article will cover every weapon that Mario can use in Super Mario RPG Remake.

Every Mario weapon in Super Mario RPG Remake and the procedure to unlock them

1) Hammer

Hammer can be acquired after defeating the Hammer Bros. They are located at the beginning of the game.

Perk

Attack Damage (+10)

2) Koopa Shell

Complete the Midas River Challenge to receive the reward. Alternatively, purchase Koopa Shell from the Seaside Town shop for 20 coins.

Perk

Attack Damage (+20)

3) Punch Glove

Punch Glove is available at Moleville shop for 20 coins.

Perk

Attack Damage (+30)

4) Super Hammer

Super Hammer can be acquired from many shops in Sunken Ship and Marrymore regions for 70 coins.

Perk

Attack Damage (+40)

5) Masher

The Masher is located in a chest of the Booster Tower Zone.

Perk

Attack Damage (+50)

6) Troopa Shell

Troopa Shell is available in the Seaside Town shop for 90 coins.

Perk

Attack Damage (+50)

7) Mega Glove

Mega Glove can be acquired at the Nimbus Island shop for 102 coins.

Perk

Attack Damage (+60)

8) Ultra Hammer

Ultra Hammer is located in the chest of the Factory Zone.

Perk

Attack Damage (+70)

9) Lazy Shell

Lazy Shell is located at the top of the clouds. It can be acquired by taking down Valentina and retrieving the dropped seed and fertilizer. Those items can be handed to the gardener of Rose Town.

The seed will grow into a beanstalk tree that can be climbed to receive the weapon.

Perk

Attack Damage (+90)

10) Lucky Hammer

Lucky Hammer is purchasable at the Seaside Town shop for 123 coins.

Perk

A perfectly timed hit rewards a lucky flower.

That concludes our list of the weapons that Mario can wield in Super Mario RPG Remake. The turn-based RPG is the reboot of the original title released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.