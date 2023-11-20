Super Mario RPG Remake: All Goomba Thumping rewards and how to get them

Goomba Thumping is one of the many minigames that you can enjoy as you make your way through Super Mario RPG Remake. After completing your mission in Rose Town, you will make your way to the Pipe Vaults, and you can find the mole that will start the Goomba Thumping minigame for you here.

You have to take part in the minigame if you don't want to. However, it will provide various rewards like Frog Coins and Flower Jar, which will help you out with progression. The minigame provides some of the best rewards in the RPG when you reach certain milestones, which is why it’s recommended that you invest some time in getting all the rewards, especially if you want to 100% the game.

Today’s Super Mario RPG guide will go over where you can find the Goomba Thumping minigame, the rewards it offers, and the milestones required to obtain them.

How to find the Goomba Thumping game in Super Mario RPG Remake

Here's how you can find the Goomba Thumping Game in the remake:

Make your way to the left of Rose Town after getting through the Forest Maze and find the star that will save the town. Then, enter the first pipe that you encounter.

Your party will then reach a lava area, and the goal here will be to reach the last pipe.

You will soon come to a room that has six pipes in it. Enter the one that is second to last. Be careful, as it will have a Piranha Plant popping out.

You will now find the mole that offers the Goomba Thumping minigame.

How to play the Goomba Thumping minigame in Super Mario RPG Remake

In the Goomba Thumping minigame, the goal is to jump on the Goombas that are coming out of the green pipes. You will need to accumulate as many points as possible before the time is up, with Normal Goombas offering one point and the Golden ones giving three.

Along with Goombas, Spiked enemies will appear as well. However, you will need to avoid jumping on them. If you strike the Spiked enemies, you will lose one point.

You need coins to participate in the Goomba Thumping minigame in Super Mario RPG Remake, so make sure you have enough currency to attempt multiple runs.

All Goomba Thumping milestones and rewards in Super Mario RPG Remake

Here are all the Goomba Thumping milestones and rewards:

Target Score: 20

Flower Tab” Used to increase Flower Points by one (FP).

Target Score: 22

Frog Coin: Used to purchase items at special shops.

Target Score: 24

Frog Coin: Used to purchase items at special shops.

Target Score: 26

Flower Jar: Used to increase Flower Points by three (FP).

Target Score: 28

Frog Coin: Used to purchase items at special shops.

Target Score: 30

Frog Coin: Used to purchase items at special shops.

Do keep in mind that once you have reached Target Score 30, all rewards after that will be Frog Coins. Additionally, you will not be able to get everything in one go, so make sure you have enough coins for multiple runs if you wish to get your hands on all the Goomba Thumping rewards.