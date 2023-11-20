Flower Points (FP) in Super Mario RPG Remake: What is it and how to increase it?

Flower Points or FP is one of the core resources in Super Mario RPG Remake. It is used when investing in an ability for your characters, and the more FP that you have in the game, the more abilities your party will be able to use before they need their FP bar topped up again.

FP management becomes crucial in the remake, as it’s a limited resource, and overusing the abilities of your companions will deplete their Flower Points and make them unable to use abilities when they're required.

To make progression a bit easier, the game allows you to increase the max FP of your characters. However, some players are a bit confused as to how they can go about doing so.

Today’s Super Mario RPG guide will go over everything you need to know about Flower Points (FP) in the remake and how you can go about increasing it.

How do Flower Points (FP) work in Super Mario RPG Remake?

In layman's terms, FP is the mana bar that each character possesses in the game, and they use it to perform Special Moves. Each of your companions unlock new Special Moves as they level up. These abilities are incredibly powerful, and when used correctly, will let you breeze through some of the hardest content in the game.

However, using abilities will drain FP, and as the entire party shares just one pool of Flower Points, mana management gets significantly harder in the later stages of the game.

How to restore Flower Points (FP) in Super Mario RPG Remake?

You can restore the depleted FP in the remake by consuming Honey Syrup and other items. You can do this outside battle, during exploration, or while in the middle of an encounter.

If you are doing it in the middle of an encounter, then you have to use one of your character’s turns to do so.

How to increase your max Flower Points (FP) in Super Mario RPG Remake?

There is only one way to increase your Party’s max FP in Super Mario RPG Remake, and that is by collecting special flowers that are scattered all throughout the world.

While the HP of the entire party increases as you level up, FP does not change in the same way, so you need to collect certain flowers to max out the bar.

Here is a list of all the flowers and the additional FP that they provide:

Flower Tab

Raises FP by 1.

Flower Jar

Raises FP by 3.

Flower Box

Raises FP by 5.

You can either spot these items in the open world and pick them or obtain them as rewards for beating certain enemies and bosses.

What is the max Flower Points (FP) in Super Mario RPG Remake?

You can reach a total of 99 maximum FP in the remake, so make sure you try and collect as many of these special flowers as possible to make it easier for your party in some of the hardest encounters.