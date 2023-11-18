Super Mario RPG Remake: How to unlock the secret endings

In Super Mario RPG Remake, you will be able to unlock two additional or secret endings apart from the normal one by having multiple Fireworks in your inventory. Depending on the number that you have, the ending will vary a little.

The number of Fireworks you have will determine the firework display that you get by the end of the game. Getting multiple Fireworks in the title is a bit tricky. However, today’s Super Mario RPG guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do in order to unlock the secret endings in the remake.

How to unlock the secret endings in Super Mario RPG Remake

To unlock the Fire Flower and the Star shape ending, you will first need to get your hands on multiple Fireworks in Super Mario RPG Remake. You will need to do the following to get more:

1) Purchase a Firework from Mole in Moleville shop

The first thing you will need to do is to purchase a Firework from the Mole in Moleville Shop. This will cost you 500 coins, however, this is the one and only time he will sell you one.

2) Get a Shiny Stone from the Mole Girl

Once you purchase the item, you will find a Mole girl right outside the shop who is looking for a Firework. You will need to exchange it with her for a Shiny Stone.

3) Exchange the Shiny Stone for a Carbo Cookie

Once you have the Shiny Stone in your inventory, you will need to make your way to the upper corner of the Moleville Shop. Here, you will find another Mole Girl who will take the stone from you and give you a Carbo Cookie.

4) Get a Frog Coin by exchanging the Carbo Cookie

After you get the cookie, search for another Mole Girl to the west of Moleville. She will be standing near a bucket. Interact with her and exchange the cookie for a Frog Coin.

Once you have the Frog Coin, you will be able to buy as many Fireworks as you want from the Firework Vendor.

To get five more Fireworks, you will need to invest 2500 coins.

All endings in Super Mario RPG

If you have two Fireworks or less, you will get the normal ending where the fireworks display will just make a Mushroom pattern.

If you have three to four Fireworks, you will get the Fire Flower pattern. For five, you will get the Star pattern.

Each of these endings is cosmetic; however, completing them provides a sense of achievement.