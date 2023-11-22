Super Mario RPG Remake: How to get the Easter Egg Cheat Code

Super Mario games usually have a few cheat codes in them, which, after activating, you either get to have an amazing buff or some powerful items and rewards. So it’s not too surprising why, in Super Mario RPG Remake, players have been trying to exploit a few popular cheat codes from other Mario games in order to get their hands on some rewards.

Unfortunately, there are no cheat codes that you will be able to activate in the RPG. However, there is an Easter Egg that you will get to enjoy after inputting the buttons in the right sequence, where Toad will appear and tell you that you have unlocked a secret code.

Sadly, there is no cheat to be obtained even after the message pops up, and it's a nice little throwback that Nintendo has included for fans of the Mario franchise.

This Super Mario RPG guide will, therefore, go over how you can unlock the Easter Egg Cheat Code in the remake.

How to unlock the Easter Egg Cheat Code in Super Mario RPG Remake

The cheat code button sequence in question is the code that was originally exclusive to the Japanese version of the Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars that was released in the SNES.

Nintendo has now made it available to all versions of the game, including the latest Super Mario RPG Remake for the Nintendo Switch.

To unlock the cheat, you will need to press the following buttons in the order that is shown below:

Down > Up > Right > Left > L > R > L > R > B

Once you have put in the input correctly, make your way to the Pause menu, where Toad will appear and tell you that, “You found a secret code.”

Now, you might want to scour through your party stats and go over your item inventory to see if the code has rewarded you with anything. However, you will not find anything, and nothing will change for Mario or his companions.

This is because there is no proper cheat code to be unlocked in Super Mario RPG Remake. The button sequence unlocks an Easter Egg, which is a nice little throwback to some of the incredible Mario IPs that Nintendo has developed over the years.