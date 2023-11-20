Super Mario RPG Remake: The best armor for your party member and how to get them

One of the best ways to help your party members get stronger in Super Mario RPG Remake is to equip them with some of the best armor in the game. Each party member brings something unique to the table, and to make the most of their attributes and help them survive longer, you will need to equip them with the best accessories.

There are a lot of armor that you will get to pick up as you make your way through the Remake; however, it can be difficult to decide which one is the best.

Today’s Super Mario RPG Remake guide will go over the best armor you can acquire for your party members and how to get them.

The best armor for party members in Super Mario RPG Remake

Before moving onto the list, it’s important to note that the Super Suit is by far the best piece of equipment in the game. It comes with the following stats:

Physical Attack: 50+

Defense: 50+

Magic Attack: 50+

Magic Defense: 50+

Speed: 30+

Removes all status effects and elemental attacks from enemies when equipped

The armor is universal and can be equipped on any character. However, you can only put it on one party member at a time, which is why the list below will be going over the best alternatives for each character in the game.

1) Mario (Hero Shirt)

Mario (image via Super Mario RPG Remake)

Apart from the Super Suit, the Hero Shirt will be the best armor alternative for Super Mario RPG Remake.

How to get the Hero Shirt:

You can purchase the Hero Shirt from Bowser’s Keep shop for 100 coins; however, you will only be able to do it after you have defeated the Magikoopa boss.

Hero Dhirt stats:

Defense: 48+

Magic Defense: 24+

2) Bowser (Heal Shell)

Bowser (image via Super Mario RPG Remake)

The Heal Shell is the best alternative for Bowser and has one of the best defensive stats you can ask for.

How to get the Heal Shell

To get the Heal Shell, you will need to purchase it from Croco at Bowser’s Keep. But like with the Hero Shirt, you will need to defeat the Magikoopa boss first.

Heal Shell stats:

Defense: 24+

Magic Defense: 12+

3) Geno (Star Cape)

Geno (Image via Super Mario RPG Remake)

For Geno, the best armor that you can go of is the Star Cape. It has a good bit of physical and magic defense, allowing him to survive longer in one of the hardest encounters in the game.

How to get the Star Cape:

Much like with the Heal Shell, you will need to purchase the Star Cape from Coco at Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins only after you have been able to beat the Magikoopa boss.

4) Peach (Lazy Shell)

Peach (image via Super Mario RPG Remake)

With Princess Peach, you would want to go for an armor that provides the highest number of attack stats. Hence, the Lazy Shell is the best choice for her in the game.

How to get the Lazy Shell

To get the Lazy Shell in the Remake, you will be required to give the Gardener at Rose Town a Seed and Fertilizer. If you are finding it hard to locate the Gardener, try searching for him to the northeast of Rose Town.

Lazy Shell Stats:

Attack: +90

5) Mallow (Prince Pants)

Mallow (image via Super Mario RPG Remake)

For Mallow, the Prince Pants will be the best armor option, which will help him survive longer in fights.

How to get Prince Pants

To get the Prince Panths, you will need to buy it from Croco in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins. However, make sure you defeat the Magikoopa boss first.

Prince Pants stats

Defense: 48+

Magic Defense: 24+

If you are having trouble progressing through some of the harder content in the game, make sure you equip your units with the best armor for them.