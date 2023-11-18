Super Mario RPG Remake: How to switch Party Members during battle

As you make your way through the narrative of Super Mario RPG Remake, you will be able to recruit new members to your party, each with their own special abilities and talents.

Each party member brings something different to the table, and the remake will push you to experiment with your team and come up with different compositions for the more challenging encounters.

The RPG will allow you to swap party members in and out, even in the midst of battle. However, some are still a bit confused as to how they can go about doing it and making the most of the companions that they recruit as they progress through the title.

Today’s Super Mario RPG guide will, therefore, go over how you will be able to use the party swap mechanic in the Nintendo remake.

How to switch party members in Super Mario RPG Remake

You will not be able to switch party members in Super Mario RPG Remake from the get-go. The features are only unlocked once you get Bowser, the fourth companion, to join your team.

Bowser comes later in the narrative, and you will only encounter him once you have reached Booster Tower.

After recruiting the fourth member to your party, you will get the option to switch your companions in and out.

To do this while exploring, you will need to pause the game and then go to the main menu to select the Party option. Here, you will be able to see the companions who are a part of the Active Party and those on Standby.

You will then be able to swap characters here by selecting the one in Active and then choosing the one you want from Standby.

Apart from Mario, you will be able to swap all other companions.

Expand Tweet

How to switch party members during battle in Super Mario RPG Remake

Super Mario RPG Remake will also allow you to swap party embers when in the middle of a battle. For this, you will need to press “+” when you are selecting the action of one of your party members, which will bring up the roster of characters that are on standby.

Additionally, switching to another party member while in battle will not use up their turn, and you can invest in an action with them. So feel free to swap characters in and out and experiment with your part.