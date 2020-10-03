Super Smash Bros. pro Leffen calls minimum wage jobs 'easy', profusely apologizes as soon as his tweet backfires

In today's digital age, streaming has emerged as one of the most popular and viable professions, more so since the onset of the global pandemic.

Apart from establishing an interactive relationship with fans worldwide, streaming has also emerged as an extremely lucrative profession considering the popularity and demand of video games in the global entertainment sphere.

Hence, we are currently experiencing a streaming boom, as streamers are frequently known to be in the limelight, either for their skills or personas.

This is what makes such a kind of life all the more susceptible to intense scrutiny; one wrong step and you could find yourself on the receiving end of backlash, which is precisely what happened with a Super Smash Bros. pro player called Leffen.

In a controversial tweet, now deleted, the 25-year-old made an unreasonable comparison between streaming and minimum wage jobs:

Image Credits: Twitter

This single tweet led to Leffen trending for all the wrong reasons, as he instantly faced intense backlash over his insensitive and misguided understanding of minimum wage jobs vis a vis streaming.

Leffen apologises for 'minimum wage' comparison

Leffen is known to make controversial statements that have invoked the ire of the online community. But with his recent comparison, he seems to have touched upon a real raw nerve.

Feeling like complete shit for working a heavy schedule on a physically demanding job for piss pay is bad but yeah having to deal with WiFi lag is harder you're right — Shane (@FourScore64) September 28, 2020

Imagine you hit up your mcdonald's and you go up to order and you look up, and it's just Leffen — OES RFang (@RFang_SC) September 28, 2020

leffen would fucking crack after 15 minutes behind a walmart register btw — gage 👻 (@justwalkinhere_) September 28, 2020

Soon after his tweet went viral and Leffen began to face criticism online for making an undue comparison with minimum wage workers, he seemed to have realized his folly and issued an apology, admitting that his sh***y tweet was in bad taste:

Woke up to getting ratiod hard, lmao yeah its out of context but itd obviously a really shitty tweet. My point was that to stream Ultimate the way I did (12-16 hour days with a sleep schedule to favor US audience with no days off for a month straight, online only) was awful- https://t.co/rQwOQweSKX — Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) September 28, 2020

He provided a little context as to what exactly prompted him to post the tweet in the first place.

Stating that a minimum wage job would be preferable if it paid the same, Leffen also acknowledged the fact that the pay and working conditions in the US are 'straight-up inhuman at times'.

And that to me, the work of doing that for a game you didn't enjoy (hated online) in front of thousands of people was far worse than working a minimum wage job 40 hours a week where I could turn my brain off _IF I WOULDVE GOTTEN PAID THE SAME AMOUNT_.



I definitely would not- — Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) September 28, 2020

choose to work a minimum wage job for that wage, especially in america where both the working conditions and pay are straight up inhuman at times.



Overall I'm EXTREMELY lucky to be able to stream and create content as a job, and I really enjoy being able to do it. — Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) September 28, 2020

Admitting that he was extremely lucky and fortunate to be a professional streamer, Leffen also highlighted its drawbacks and ended by advocating a change in the structure of minimum wage jobs, alongside apologizing one final time:

Overall I made a real fucking shitty tweet, and I'm sorry. I'm very lucky to have any and all support to be able to be a content creator full time and I seriously think minimum wage jobs are awful and there NEEDS to be change. — Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) September 28, 2020

Many people don't have a choice but to work minimum wage jobs to survive, and honestly it was really insensitive to compare them, especially during covid-19 where some people are struggling harder than ever.



Going to turn of twitter now because I'm avoiding 🏀 spoilers, peace :) — Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) September 28, 2020

