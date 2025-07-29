A Supervive character tier list can help players decide which characters to pick in the brand new Theorycraft Games title. Released on July 24, 2025, Supervive is an action-packed MOBA-style Battle Royale title. The PvP-heavy game features over 15 unique characters, each with their special skills and abilities that can suit a plethora of playstyles.

Below, you can find every Supervive character categorized into a tier list based on their overall performance, adaptability, and skill ceiling.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Supervive character tier list: Hunters ranked from best to worst

Here is the Supervive character tier list based on the latest patch:

Tier Hunters S Oath, Myth, Bishop, Carbine, Shiv A Felix, Ghost, Celeste, Kingpin, Zeph B Brall, Joule, Void, Chrysta, Eva C Shrike, Elluna, Jin, Beebo

S tier

Bishop in Supervive (Image via Theorycraft Games)

Oath

Myth

Bishop

Carbine

Shiv

The skill ceiling for Oath is not too high, making him a beginner-friendly Hunter in this Supervive character tier list. His ability to knock enemies back and stun them makes him a very useful character. He can deal damage and take damage much like a tank. Oath's Frontal Barrier is extremely useful, and his dash is perfectly designed to get out of trouble.

Bishop, on the other hand, is brilliant when it comes to mobility. If you have a quick playstyle, this character is perfect for you. She is perhaps the worst enemy of ranged opponents and can deal massive damage with her explosive attacks. Her rocket boosters also allow her to put up a scary pace against the enemies.

Myth is a Supervive character who embodies the Hunter element. Her bow and arrow can be sources of critical damage. However, she isn't very easy to master. Carbine, on the other hand, is a very beginner-friendly Hunter and is likely one of the deadliest. His ranged blast attacks can counter many melee-heavy enemies, and learning to play him is also rather easy.

Shiv can teleport and hit the enemy with powerful energy bolts that increase damage with each successive hit. This one is the perfect fit for the S-tier of the Supervive character tier list.

A tier

Kingpin in Supervive (Image via Theorycraft Games)

Felix

Ghost

Celeste

Kingpin

Zeph

Felix could have been an S-tier in this Supervive character tier list. Unfortunately, the Hunter's lack of range drags him behind slightly. He would suffer against the likes of Carbine, making him quite reliant on the rest of the team. Ghost and Kingpin, on the other hand, are incredibly self-sufficient and will likely survive meta shifts over the coming months or years.

Celeste is extremely mobile and can deal a significant amount of damage in both short and long ranges, making her quite versatile and easy to learn for beginners as well. Finally, Zeph's healing abilities, combined with his Gale Force passive make him a very strong Support character to have on your team.

Also read: All ranks in Supervive explained

B tier

Brall is in the B tier (Image via Theorycraft Games)

Brall

Joule

Void

Crysta

Eva

Brall is a melee-focused Hunter in Supervive. His abilities involve lethal blade attacks and bursts of mobility that allow him to close the distance with long-ranged opponents. While he can be incredibly strong, the skill ceiling is extremely high and requires great mechanical skill.

Joule, on the other hand, has relatively high damage, but her overall kit is difficult to master and perhaps even more tough to utilize efficiently. It would take a player a lot of experience to gain consistent value out of this character. Void, one of the most popular characters in the Beta build, remains one of the most difficult to utilize.

Finally, Crysta and Eva are strong characters because their abilities make them somewhat independent. However, they are not as strong as their counterparts and lag behind in terms of overall impact against the opponents. The current meta is not for these characters.

C tier

Jin in Supervive (Image via Theorycraft Games)

Shrike

Elluna

Jin

Biboo

Shrike is a sniper-wielding Supervive character. Her kit is very powerful in the right hands, but with fast-paced battle, it might just not be enough. This especially applies to beginners. Elluna, on the other hand, is a healer, but it might be incredibly difficult to create and maintain space with this character. She is rather reliant on the team and lacks independence.

Finally, Jin and Biboo just have extremely high skill ceilings, but their gameplay may not feel as rewarding as the effort that goes into mastering them.

This was the Supervive character tier list based on the current patch of the brand new game. Mastering each character takes a different duration of time for every player; finding a comfort character first and then adjusting to the ever-shifting metas may be an effective choice.

