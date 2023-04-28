10 survival tips for beginners in Stranded: Alien Dawn

Stranded: Alien Dawn, developed by Haemimont Games and published by Frontier Foundry, is a single-player survival/simulation game. Players take control of a group of survivors and try their hand at leading them to salvation or doom. While the former is a better outcome, establishing a foothold on an alien world is far from easy. In fact, having to start over a few times will be the norm.

That said, here are a few tips that beginners can keep in mind when playing Stranded: Alien Dawn for the first time. While there's still no guarantee of survival, the time spent trying to survive will hopefully be easier.

10 survival tips for beginners looking to start afresh in Stranded: Alien Dawn

1) Build a lightning rod as soon as possible

(Image via Frontier Foundry/Stranded: Alien Dawn)

Mother nature does not mess around in Stranded: Alien Dawn. If crash-landing on an unknown planet isn't bad enough, the weather makes surviving harder. Toxic ash, rain, and of course thunderstorms. While rainwater does help plants grow faster, it comes with its own set of problems.

During thunderstorms in Stranded: Alien Dawn, lightning can split open the sky and reach your survivors on the ground down below. While they will survive the 300 million volt discharge, they will be scarred both mentally and physically for the remainder of their lives in-game.

For this reason, it's best to build a research desk as soon as possible to obtain the lightning rod. It will cost just 10 scrap metal to build, but it will ensure that the settlement is safe from lightning strikes. It's also a good idea to take manual control of survivors during thunderstorms to stop them from leaving the lightning rod's protection radius.

2) Don't leave food/resources lying in the dirt

(Image via Frontier Foundry/Stranded: Alien Dawn)

One of the things you will have to keep track of as a new player in Stranded: Alien Dawn is the degradation of food/resources. Anything that's not kept in a safe place, away from the elements, will start to degrade. While resources such as wood and sticks will take days to decay, food, on the other hand, deteriorates rapidly.

If it is not stored under a roof (storage shelves), the food will go bad soon. In fact, even this is not enough to stop it from decaying. Nevertheless, it's better than leaving it to lie on the dirt. While some amount of wood and/or scrap metal will be needed to keep food/resources safe from the elements, it's worth the cost in the long run.

3) Avoid attacking the native wildlife unless absolutely necessary

(Image via Frontier Foundry/Stranded: Alien Dawn)

In all three scenarios in Stranded: Alien Dawn, survivors come equipped with weapons. If nothing else, they will have a laser pistol handy. When native wildlife decides to attack, it can be used to repel them with ease. Once killed, survivors can butcher them to harvest meat. This can then be used to cook dishes that require it as an ingredient.

While this is perfectly normal, it's best to avoid actively seeking out and attacking wildlife. Since all items that survivors use degrade overtime, overusing weapons will cause them to break. Furthermore, healing items are hard to come by at the start of the game. If survivors sustain injuries, they become less productive, which in turn affects their contribution to the settlement.

4) Identify flora in the immediate vicinity

(Image via Frontier Foundry/Stranded: Alien Dawn)

One of the first things that new players should do after crash-landing in Stranded: Alien Dawn is identify all flora in the immediate vicinity. Without knowing what each plant/tree has to offer, the only option available would be to cut them down. Given that all plants have something to offer in terms of raw food and/or resources, this will be a colossal waste.

Given that identifying plants takes some time, it's best to take things slowly and go one day at a time. Remember that while identifying new plants is beneficial, it's best not to go out of your way to explore those that are far from the settlement. It's both time consuming and mostly not needed during the early-game phase.

5) Start farming as soon as possible, but don't go overboard with the size

Keep farms small (Image via Frontier Foundry/Stranded: Alien Dawn)

One of the best ways to sustain the settlement in Stranded: Alien Dawn is by farming. As soon as plants have been identified, players can then plant seeds and set up a working farm to sustain their basic needs. While this is all fine and dandy, remember not to overextend them more than required.

In Stranded: Alien Dawn, larger farms are not always better. Since survivors have to sow seeds, fertilize the fields, and harvest crops when ready, this is very time consuming. The larger the field, the more time will be required to tend to it. Last but not least, if the yield is too high to store efficiently during the early-game, a lot of raw food will go to waste.

6) Build basic defenses as soon as there's a surplus of wood

Build walls to keep wildlife at bay (Image via Frontier Foundry/Stranded: Alien Dawn)

Fences and fortifications are a great way to keep survivors safe and secure within the settlement, while keeping hostile native wildlife out. Although they can break down walls during an unchecked invasion, it gives players the time they need to organize and mount a solid counter-attack.

For this reason, it's highly recommended that players build basic defenses as soon as possible. Although the cost is a bit on the high side when wanting to create a gated community, it will be beneficial in the long run. It's also a good idea to build towers in strategic places. Survivors with ranged weapons can man them to safely dispose of wildlife from behind the safety of walls.

7) Avoid staying in a shelter for too long

Upgrade to proper housing as soon as possible (Image via Frontier Foundry/Stranded: Alien Dawn)

At the start of the new game, shelters will be the go-to building to keep survivors safe from the elements. They can either be built using sticks or scrap metal. If nothing else, they provide a safe start. However, as time goes on, survivors will not be happy lying around in the dirt and mud. Eventually, creature comforts must be provided.

This is why it's important to build proper housing as soon as possible. Four walls, a floor, and a roof, will ensure that their basic comforts are met. Additionally, proper housing also provides better thermal insulation and protection from the elements.

8) Don't cut down flora that gives resources, harvest them instead

Harvesting is better than cutting (Image via Frontier Foundry/Stranded: Alien Dawn)

When expanding the settlement for farming purposes or just to make things more esthetic, remember not to cut down all the plants. Since they provide resources, harvesting them is the better option. Raw food gathered can be cooked to spruce up the survivors' diet, while fabrics such as cloth can be used to make bandages and so forth.

Use the overview panel to get a rough understanding of how long plants take to grow before maturing. This will make it easier to keep track of plants in and around the settlement. In fact, by keeping them alive, it may be possible to hold off farming that particular resource for some time.

9) Keep an eye on survivors when sending them far from home base

Pay close attention to survivors that venture out to scavenge (Image via Frontier Foundry/Stranded: Alien Dawn)

More often than not, it will become necessary to send survivors out to scavenge resources from spaceship debris. At times, they tend to land close to the settlement, but that's not always the case. They can crashland a short distance away from the settlement as well. However, since they contain lucrative resources, scavenging them is a top priority.

To do this, survivors will have to be sent out into the wild to get to work scavenging the spaceship debris. Given that they will be out of sight and mind for some time, things can go wrong. They can be trapped in toxic ash fallout or struck by lightning during a thunderstorm. For this reason, a bit of micromanagement will be needed to ensure that the survivors make it back alive and most importantly, unharmed.

10) Plan ahead for the winter months

Winters can be unforgiving (Image via Frontier Foundry/Stranded: Alien Dawn)

Seasons change over time in Stranded: Alien Dawn. From spring comes summer, which leads to autumn and finally winter. While the latter three seasons are easy enough to deal with, winter can be rather harsh. Crops stop growing, survivors tend to get cold, and working outdoors is a recipe for disaster.

For all these reasons, it's a good idea to stockpile resources for the winter months as soon as possible. Ensure that all necessary raw materials are stored ahead of time for later use. This will allow survivors to stay indoors and out of the cold for the most part.

