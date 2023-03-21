7 best Minecraft 1.19.4 resource packs

Although Minecraft 1.19.4 is the latest version of the popular sandbox game, several modders have already made their creations compatible with it.

If players are bored with the same old Minecraft experience, they can use mods to switch things up and add a host of new features to the game.

Resource packs are one form of these modifications, which aim to change Minecraft's visuals without tinkering with the core game engines. They alter things like the textures of blocks, items, and mobs to make them look new and better.

Listed below are some of the best resource packs players must try for Minecraft 1.19.4.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Some popular resource packs are missing from this list because they have not yet been updated to the 1.19.4 version.

Faithless, Dramatic Skys, Water Improved, and 4 other great resource packs for Minecraft 1.19.4

1) Faithless

The Faithless resource pack completely changes the look and feel of Minecraft 1.19.4 (Image via CurseForge)

Faithless is a brilliant resource pack that changes almost all kinds of visuals in Minecraft while still keeping the vanilla experience intact. From unique GUIs to mob textures, almost no texture is left unchanged.

Since Mojang has not made any drastic changes to the game's graphics, the Faithless resource pack can be a breath of fresh air for many players.

2) Emissive TXF

The Emissive TXF resource pack illuminates certain blocks so that they are easily spotted in Minecraft 1.19.4 (Image via CurseForge)

Minecraft attracts thousands of new players every year. Exploring the vast world and collecting loads of important blocks can be difficult for these beginners.

This is where Emissive TXF comes into the picture. The resource pack illuminates certain blocks so that they can be found more easily. It mainly illuminates ore blocks that can be hard to spot at times.

3) Motschen's Better Leaves

The Better Leaves resource pack increases the foliage of leaf blocks in Minecraft 1.19.4 (Image via CurseForge)

Motschen's Better Leaves allows players to change how leaf blocks look in Minecraft.

The resource pack essentially adds more fluff to leaf blocks by removing their clearly defined lines and adding more random leaves that protrude out of their boundary. This drastically improves the overall look of the world, especially wherever trees are present.

4) Water Improved

The Water Improved texture pack solely focuses on making water look more realistic in the game (Image via CurseForge)

More than half of the Minecraft world is covered with water bodies. Though Mojang has done an amazing job with the underwater world and how it looks, the color and opacity of the water, when seen from the surface, are not as accurate.

Hence, players can use the Water Improved resource pack to essentially reduce the blue color of the water and make it clearer.

5) Round Trees

This resource pack makes log blocks round in Minecraft 1.19.4 (Image via CurseForge)

Round Trees is another simple and effective resource pack that only excels in one thing: making tree trunks round in shape.

Everything in Minecraft is made up of blocks, even things that are meant to be in another shape or form. This resource pack adds more realism to tree logs by giving them a round and cylindrical shape.

6) Default Dark Mode

This resource pack turns every GUI into dark mode in Minecraft 1.19.4 (Image via CurseForge)

Thousands of Minecraft players out there prefer dark mode on their applications and operating systems. However, using this resource pack, they can also have dark mode on the sandbox game's UI and menus.

After applying Default Dark Mode, the Minecraft GUI will turn dark gray. This is a simple yet extremely useful resource pack for those who love dark mode.

7) Dramatic Skys

The Dramatic Skys resource pack adds high-resolution sky textures to Minecraft 1.19.4 (Image via CurseForge)

The sky in Minecraft is blocky in nature, with a square sun and moon. If players want to completely change the look of the sky, they can simply use Dramatic Skys.

The resource pack completely changes the sky textures in the game, adding high-resolution sun, moon, and cloud textures. It also has random cloud placements, which will change each in-game day, making it look extremely realistic.

Poll : 0 votes