Top 5 Minecraft texture packs for mobs in 2022

Texture packs in Minecraft are the most basic form of modding that a player can do to the game, since they only change the texture of mobs and blocks without tinkering with the game's coding, unlike other intensive mods. While it generally affects FPS the most, it completely changes how the game looks.

Mobs are arguably the most lively element of Minecraft since they can interact with the players, move around the world, and display different behaviors. Currently, there are hundreds of texture packs that drastically improve how mobs look and feel in-game. Since the movement mechanics and appearance of mobs can feel outdated, texture packs can greatly improve that aspect.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Fresh Animations, Better Dogs, and three other brilliant Minecraft texture packs for mobs, ranked

5) Misa Realistic texture pack

Although this texture pack makes mob textures quite realistic in Minecraft, they can look extremely uncanny (Image via mcpedl.com)

As the name implies, this texture pack converts both mob and block textures to make them look extremely realistic. Some players might find this change eerie and unsettling to see pixellated blocky mobs looking so realistic. The updated mob textures are rather close to real life, but are slightly pixellated to keep the sharpness low.

On the bright side, it can immerse players even more since the mobs will look more real.

4) Better Vanilla Animals

This texture pack only offers smaller changes to improve the vanilla Minecraft experience (Image via CurseForge)

If players do not want to entirely change how the mobs look, but are still looking for minor upgrades, this texture pack is ideal for them. This option will modify the vanilla mob textures and add a few variations to each type of mob such as sheep having horns, turtles having brown shells, etc.

Other than that, it keeps the rest of the textures intact, preserving that vanilla feel. The creator of this texture pack is rather new to modding, which is why they made this simple yet brilliant texture pack.

3) Tissou's Zombie Pack

This Minecraft texture pack only focusses on Zombies and adds different variations of them (Image via CurseForge)

Zombies are some of the most common hostile mobs in the game. Unfortunately, all of them look exactly the same, which even applies to Baby Zombies. Tissou's texture pack completely changes that and adds various new Zombie skins to diversify this hostile mob. Not only does it change regular Zombies, but it also changes Husks and Drowned.

The only downside here is that it is only focused on Zombies, while most texture packs change nearly every mob in the game.

2) Better Dogs

Wolf textures can completely be changed through this Minecraft texture pack (Image via CurseForge)

Wolves are one of the most beloved mobs in Minecraft as players frequently keep them as pets by taming them. However, most forget that they are, in fact, wolves and not dogs. Furthermore, every wolf in-game looks exactly the same.

Better Dogs is a brilliant texture pack that completely changes how wolves look by adding a plethora of new skins inspired by different dog breeds. After users tame a wolf, they can simply give them specific names in order to change their textures and get a specific breed.

1) Fresh Animations

This is arguably the best texture pack for Minecraft mobs (Image via CurseForge)

While this texture pack does not completely change the mob textures themselves, it adds more life to them than any other texture pack mentioned above on this list. For years, mobs have had the most basic movement and animation mechanics.

Fresh Animations not only improves the textures of all mobs, but also adds excellent movement and animation mechanics to them, making them feel far more realistic. With this pack, mobs will be able to move differently and even move their eyes around as they focus on different mobs or players.

