5 things you probably didn't know about husks in Minecraft

Husks are variants of zombies in Minecraft whose characteristics are different from the rest of the undead mob. They are often seen in the sandy desert biomes of a game world.

Husks differ from zombies in a number of ways, including how they spawn. While there are in-game gameplay changes for husks, it doesn't hurt for players to know such differences.

Knowing the differences between zombies, husks, and Drowned can be the difference between life and death in a battle, especially at higher difficulty levels.

Important features of husks in Minecraft

1) Spawn differences

Baby and adult husks roam a desert biome (Image via Minecraft.net)

Husks spawn differently in Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

In Java Edition, husks must spawn under the sky in groups of four, replacing a total of 80% of all zombies that spawn in desert biomes. Meanwhile, in Bedrock Edition, husks can spawn on the surface or underground in groups of two to four individuals, replacing 70% of all zombies in deserts.

Regardless, husks spawn when the light level is 0. This has been the case for most hostile mobs in the game after their spawning mechanics have been reworked in the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update.

2) Baby husks and jockeys

A husk jockey riding a spider (Image via Reddit archives by a deleted user)

Like zombies, husks have a small chance of spawning as baby husks in Minecraft.

In Java Edition, husks have a 5% chance of spawning as a baby. There is also a 5% chance that a baby husk will spawn as a chicken jockey.

In Bedrock Edition, baby husks have a wide swath of entities that they can ride. When a baby husk attacks a player, villager, or golem, they have a 15% chance of becoming a jockey.

Overall, baby husks can ride the following animals in Bedrock Edition:

Chickens

Wolves

Ocelots

Zombies

Zombified Piglins

Zombie Villagers

Adult Husks

Cows

Pigs

Sheep

Horses

Donkeys

Mules

Zombie Horses

Skeleton Horses

Spiders

Cave Spiders

Mooshrooms

Pandas

Cats

3) Husks hate turtle eggs

Husks will seek out and stomp on turtle eggs (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Turtle eggs are notoriously fragile both in real life and in Minecraft. If turtle eggs are close to spawned husks, the aggressive desert zombies will seek them out and stomp on them. This is cruel, but it can also work to a player's advantage.

By utilizing turtles and their eggs, players can create mob traps to lure zombies, including their variants like husks. Once trapped, the hostile mobs can be killed, just as they would be on a mob farm. This makes for some solid experience gain and item pickups, so it's something worth considering.

4) Husks can pick up items

An armor-equipped husk (Image via Minecraft Amino)

If mob griefing is enabled in a given world or server, husks can pick up items that players drop. This includes things like weapons and armor, which they can use against players.

This is particularly complex on higher difficulties. When a player dies, they may come in contact with a well-equipped husk when they try to return to reclaim their items.

Players should be careful about what items they drop or lose on the ground, as some of them can be utilized in battle.

5) Husks can become zombies and Drowned

Husks can be converted to zombies and then Drowned depending on the time spent in water (Image via YouTube user Mercyyy)

It's no secret that husks are accustomed to dry climates in Minecraft. However, if they find themselves in a body of water for a short amount of time, they can convert into a completely different zombie variant.

After 30 seconds, a husk residing in water will convert into a standard zombie. If this zombie remains in water for an additional 30 seconds, it will become a Drowned.

Over a short span of one minute, a husk can go from a dry desert creature to a watery Drowned. This is one of its most interesting features.

