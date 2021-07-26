Every type of Minecraft zombie mob ranked

Minecraft has no shortage of creepy creatures, with one of the most common ones being zombies.

Interestingly, there are quite a lot of zombified mobs in Minecraft. Each one has unique properties, resulting in a wide variety of different monsters in-game.

Considering the positive and negative attributes of each zombie mob in Minecraft, here’s how they rank from worst to best, generally speaking.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s views.

Ranking the Minecraft zombie mobs

8) Baby Zombie

Their speed can be annoying to deal with during battle (Image via Reddit)

In the last place, baby zombies have quite a lot of negatives about them. They are essentially just smaller versions of regular zombies, except they can move significantly faster.

It could be argued that baby zombies have no redeeming qualities. Because they are so small, their hitboxes are less than a regular-sized mob, making them more challenging to fight. Their speed can be annoying to deal with during battle as well.

Notably, popular Minecraft YouTuber Ph1LzA encountered a baby zombie during his incredible five-year hardcore Minecraft run, and that battle ultimately resulted in his unfortunate in-game death. Other mobs contributed to the loss of the hardcore world, but Ph1LzA mostly blames the baby zombie. This proves that these tiny mobs are definitely no joke.

7) Husk

Husks are just regular zombie mobs but of the desert variation (Image via minecrafteo)

While there is nothing majorly negative about husks other than their hostile nature, these zombie mobs rank low on this list due to their lack of uniqueness.

Husks are just regular zombie mobs but of the desert variation. They even look remarkably similar to normal zombies, except with warmer and sandier colors and tones.

However, one stark difference that sets husks lower in the ranks than the regular zombie is that they cannot burn in sunlight. This can prove frustrating when players will still have to manually kill the mobs even after the sun rises.

6) Zombie

They are simply just hostile mobs that players have to fight (Image via Pinterest)

The regular zombie is one of the classic Minecraft mobs. These monsters are a staple of the game and inspired the existence of every other mob on this list.

Despite this, the original zombie mobs are not incredibly remarkable compared to the others. Sometimes, zombies can drop iron ingots, carrots, or potatoes, which might be helpful to players on occasion. But otherwise, they are simply just hostile mobs that players have to fight.

5) Zombie Piglin

Zombie piglins can become a major problem for anyone who happens to attack them (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Zombie piglins are the only neutral zombie mob. This is interesting, mainly because it is also the only nether zombie mob, and every Minecraft gamer knows that the nether tends to be way more terrifying than the overworld.

Despite this, zombie piglins are the only zombies that players don’t have to worry about being attacked by. That is, of course, so long as they don’t hit one first.

Zombie piglins can become a major problem for anyone who happens to attack just one of these mobs. Every other zombie piglin in the nether will rush toward the assaulter, aggravated, and could quickly gang up and kill said gamer.

Other than minding their own business, for the most part, zombie piglins do not have too much to offer players, which ranks them in an average, middle spot on the list.

4) Geared

These zombie variants can come with tools or weapons (Image via Reddit)

Geared zombies are basically normal zombie mobs but with a variety of gear and armor. These zombie variants can come with tools or weapons, armor made out of leather, gold, chain, iron, and even diamond, all of which have a chance of being enchanted.

Even though the more armor they have, the harder it is to defeat them, there is always a tiny chance that geared zombies will drop their gear when killed. Because of the awesome loot that users can potentially obtain from these mobs, they rank higher up on this list.

3) Jockey

It is not common to encounter one of these mobs, so jockeys are almost always a cool find for players (Image via Zuver on YouTube)

One of the most interesting types of mobs in Minecraft is the jockey mobs. Jockeys are two different mobs combined into one, with one riding the other like a player would ride a horse. There are a few different kinds of jockeys, but one variant is the zombie jockey.

In Minecraft Java Edition, zombies could be found riding chickens. In Bedrock Edition, zombies can ride many other types of mobs.

Although jockeys are usually hostile and difficult to deal with, the zombie jockey is ranked high on this list due to their rarity. It is not common to encounter one of these mobs, so jockeys are almost always a cool find for players.

2) Drowned

Drowned with tridents can be incredibly difficult to fight (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most Minecraft players know that there are not many hostile water mobs to worry about while in the ocean. One of the few water mobs includes the drowned, another zombie variant.

For the most part, drowned zombies behave similarly to regular zombie mobs, except they’re usually underwater. However, drowned sometimes come with a highly valuable item: a trident.

Drowned with tridents can be incredibly difficult to fight, but they are the only way for players to obtain the weapons themselves while in survival mode. Because of their chance of dropping the powerful weapon, the drowned variant of zombies ranks relatively high on this list.

1) Zombie villager

Zombie villagers are villagers who are infected by zombies (Image via Reddit)

Finally, the highest-ranking zombie mob in Minecraft is the zombie villager. These zombie mobs might just be the most dynamic of them all.

Zombie villagers are villagers who are infected by zombies, causing them to convert into the undead, though they spawn naturally as well.

These mobs are hostile but can be transformed back into their passive villager counterparts through a particular conversion process done by a player. When a zombie villager is cured of its zombie infection, there are many benefits that users can reap.

Saving a zombie villager from its disease earns players the achievement of “Zombie Doctor.” On top of this, the newly healthy villager will offer excellent trades to the gamer who cured it.

Because there is so much to gain from zombie villagers, they rank the highest out of all Minecraft zombie mobs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer