While most Minecraft players are quite familiar with the Zombie, others may not be aware of the Husk. It is the desert variant of the Zombie, dressed in a tattered garb and hat.

While quite similar, the Husk has a few critical differences that players need to be aware of.

Zombie vs. Husk in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Differences

Both the Zombie and Husk in test tubes (Image via Minecraft)

As seen above, the Zombie and Husk look noticeably different.

The Husk wears a tannish garb with black pants and a tan hat, while the Zombie wears a bright green shirt and purple pants. Up close, players will notice that the former is slightly larger.

Regarding mechanics, a Husk that is submerged underwater for 30 seconds will turn into a Zombie, while a Zombie will turn into a Drowned in the same scenario. Unlike the Zombie, the Husk will not drop its head when killed by a Charged Creeper.

Unless they are holding an item or are blocked, the Husk will apply the Hunger status effect to any player who is hit. This effect lasts for a base time of seven seconds, which increases with the difficulty level.

The Husk replaces 80% of the Zombies in the various desert biomes and can only spawn on the surface. Husks in the Bedrock Edition have the ability to spawn underground in desert biomes.

Similarities

The mobs broke out of the test tubes (Image via Minecraft)

Similar to Zombies, the Husk is hostile to the following mobs:

Players

Iron Golems

Villagers

Baby Turtles

Wandering Traders

Zombies and Husks can both break doors on Hard difficulty. Both mobs also seek out and destroy Turtle Eggs.

The Husk and Zombie have very similar drops, dropping Rotten Flesh, random armor, and potatoes.

